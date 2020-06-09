Tom Cruise Takes A Quick 11-hour Flight From US To UK To Avoid The New Quarantine Rules

According to a recent report from a news portal, actor Tom Cruise wants to restart filming for Mission Impossible 7 as soon as possible. The report also reveals Tom Cruise recently travelled to the UK via an 11-hour flight to avoid the United Kingdom's new 14-day quarantine rules. These new rules will force every person immigrating to the UK to stay in quarantine for 14 days. Tom Cruise took a last-minute flight from the US to the UK just to escape these new rules imposed by the government.

To restart filming for Mission Impossible 7, Tom Cruise took an 11-hour flight from the United States to the UK. The actor landed in the UK right before the country imposed its new 14-day quarantine rules, which would have forced Tom Cruise to stay in lockdown for two weeks. A source recently told a news portal that it was no accident Tom Cruise arrived on Sunday night before the 14-day quarantine rules were imposed. The filmmakers did not want their leading man locked away on his own for 14 days.

The source further told the portal that there have already been several delays to the film. Moreover, everyone was keen to get it up and running at the first possible second. Which is why slipping in before the 14-day quarantine rules came in on Monday made sense. The source added that this would hopefully mean that the film can get back on track and finish filming without any more delays.

Speaking about the current quarantine rules in the UK, the source told the portal that if Tom Cruise had to stay in Britain a bit longer, then that would not bother him at all. The source revealed that Tom Crusie knew the country well and had plenty of friends there. However, Tom Cruise's current priority was finishing Mission Impossible 7 before any further delayed were caused by circumstances.

How Mission Impossible 7 was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic

Mission Impossible 7 was one of the first films to be shut down during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film's Venice set was shut by the Government of Italy soon after COVID-19 became a global pandemic. Now, the team behind Mission Impossible 7 has moved to an abandoned RAF site in Oxfordshire, where they are building their new short-term film set.

