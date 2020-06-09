'Legendary' Judges Megan Thee Stallion & Jameela Jamil Talks About Learning About Ballroom

The world of underground ballroom competitions may not be a topic familiar to many, but HBO Max reality competition show Legendary aims to change all of that. Two of the show's judges, Jameela Jamil and Megan Thee Stallion, told a virtual panel during an eventful Friday night at the annual ATX Television Festival, that they were not really acquainted with it when they first got involved either.

Jameela Jamil during the interview revealed that she grabbed the opportunity because there is not enough representation in this culture. She further went on to say that most of the art loved in this world, most of the music, dance, fashion and language has been siphoned from the ballroom. She also thinks that it is very important that the world must know exactly where all of it came from. Jameela Jamil further said that she came on board as a supportive outsider, who was in the window to learn with the audience.

The underground ballroom scene was initially founded in New York City by people from the Black and Latino LGBTQ+. Decades later, Legendary takes its influence from the group, where teams, known as "houses," participate in numerous intricate dance-offs where they show their unique twists on dance and fashion so that they can gain "legendary" status, hence the term.

Together with Jamil and Megan, the judges include fashion designer Law Roach and Leiomy Maldonado, a pillar of the ballroom community.

Jameela Jamil went on to admit that the viewers might not be too familiar with the underground ballroom scene. However, she added that she and Megan Thee Stallion were both learning "the ways of the ballroom” as they went.

She said that they're there just to pay homage to the community, and just make sure they're telling the right story. She also said it wasn't just a matter of glitter and sequins and feathers and shade. It's all about the love and the heart of the ballroom.

Megan Thee Stallion also went on to say that when she began doing her homework, it blew her mind because she realised the passion and hard work that goes behind it. She also said that the things that everybody stands for and what they represent, she felt like she saw herself in that. She also said that all this made her appreciate the community even more. Legendary's first three episodes are available now for streaming exclusively on HBO Max. Every Wednesday new episodes will be released.

