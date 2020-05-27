Tom Cruise, NASA And Space X's Film To Be Directed By Doug Liman

Tom Cruise is one of the most loved American film actors in Hollywood. Over the years, he has made his name by doing his own stunts in films and has established himself as one of the best action heroes of all time. Be it scaling the world's tallest building, i.e. Dubai's Burj Khalifa, hanging off the side of an aeroplane in the air, to diving into the sea midflight, he has done it all. But this time, he is planning to take things up a notch. His next film will reportedly literally be out of this world. It was recently reported that Tom Cruise, NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX will be filming his upcoming narrative feature film in space. The film recently landed a director. Here is all we know about the film so far.

Read Also | Tom Cruise Puts 'Top Gun 2' Young Cast To Some 'gruelling' Training

Tom Cruise's space film gets a director

After NASA confirmed that they are collaborating with Tom Cruise and Elon Musk’s SpaceX on making a film in outer space, now an entertainment portal has revealed that the film has found its director. It is reported that Dough Liman will be directing this out of the world project. Doug Liman and Tom Cruise have previously worked on films like Edge of Tomorrow and American Made. The news of a film being shot in space was thaught as a joke but after NASA confirmed it days later, fans are excited to know more about the film.

Read Also | Matthew Hayden Reveals Role Tom Cruise Played In Turning Around His Career

All we know so far about the film is that it has no distributor and the plot details are also unknown. But the hiring of Doug Liman will be a step in the right direction as their previous works together have been loved by fans. It is said that the film was made with Paramount but they have clarified that it is not the same film. But both Tom and Doug have been developing Doug's passion projet Lunar Park. Lunar Park is a film that revolves around a group of renegade employees who go to the moon to steal an energy source. It is said that Liman will pen the script of Lunar Park and the film will be produced by Cruise. It is said that the production will not be happening anytime soon due to the ongoing pandemic.

Read Also | Tom Cruise's Net Worth Is Also "out Of This World" Just Like His Next Movie, Details Here

Read Also | Tom Cruise Willing To Shoot In Italy Again Post The COVID-19 Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.