Tom Cruise Willing To Shoot In Italy Again Post The COVID-19 Lockdown

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has given several memorable performances in his movies. The megastar is also known for his role in the movie franchise Mission Impossible. According to a recent media report, Tom Cruise is looking forward to starting the shoot of Mission Impossible 7. The report stated that the actor will start shooting in Italy as soon as the restrictions imposed in the country in regards with COVID-19 lockdown are lifted.

According to the report, Tom Cruise will start shooting in Venice to show his support to Italy. The actor had to leave Italy in February because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Italy is one of the most affected countries because of Coronavirus as thousands of people lost their lives and many more were infected.

According to the media report, Tom Cruise has refused to shoot the film anywhere else as he wants to pump the money back in Italy. He wants to shoot his Mission Impossible 7 in Italy to help the country recover from the crisis.

The report further stated that makers of Mission Impossible 7 made an attempt to find alternative locations but Tom Cruise was not on board with the idea. The media report also said that it is a wonderful gesture by the actor and it will be welcomed by the people of Venice.

The Italian government has started reopening certain sectors and places after the COVID-19 lockdown. Looking at the currently reported situation in Italy, it won’t be long for the cast and crew to restart the filming of Mission Impossible 7.

Mission Impossible 7 is being directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The film was originally expected to hit the silver screens on July 23, 2021. However, the film’s release date is likely to get affected because of the Coronavirus pandemic. According to various media reports the film will be releasing on November 21, 2020. Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7 is one of the highly anticipated movies of the actor.

