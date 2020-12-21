'Tom Cruise's COVID Rant A PR Stunt,' Says Scientology Believer-turned-critic Leah Remini

Tom Cruise’s recent rant has been making a lot of waves on social media. Former believer-turned-critic of Scientology, Leah Remini, has labelled Tom Cruise’s outburst towards the Mission Impossible 7 crew as a publicity stunt. Read ahead to know more.

Tom Cruise’s COVID rant a publicity stunt?

According to a report by The Huffington Post, Leah Remini, who was a former member of the Scientology organisation, is now its critic. Leah Remini has labelled Tom Cruise's COVID-19 rant to be a publicity stunt. In an anti-Scientology blog titled The Underground Bunker, she has described Cruise’s rant as ‘psychotic’ and even called him ‘an abusive person’. Tom Cruise was heard using inappropriate language in the audio.

Leah Remini wrote, "Tom does not care about the families of his crew; this is all for publicity. Tom does not believe in family values. I mean, how anyone is falling for this is just mind-blowing. I would bet that Tom had this rant written for him and had his Scientology assistant record and release it."

She has also called him a troubled person for addressing his crew in this manner. Leah wrote, "Hearing a rich actor with enormous power, address his crew in this way is a sign of weakness and a deeply troubled person.” Leah Remini has not minced her words in the blog as she wrote that this rant revealed his true personality.

"He is an abusive person. I witnessed it, I’ve been a recipient of it on a small level, and I’ve been told of similar abuse by his former girlfriend, his employees, and his friends,” Remini wrote. “This is the real Tom.” She also went on to write, "This is not just a guy in the middle of a public place standing up to someone for not wearing a mask. This is Tom friggin’ Cruise wielding his power and threatening and degrading his crew.”

The Church of Scientology has issued a statement since the blog went live. They have said in the statement that they have done more than any other religious institution in the world in promoting the COVID-19 prevention guidelines. They also said that the Church had taken measures long before they were asked to stay at home. The Church, in turn, has labelled Leah Remini as an unreliable source who attacks Scientology for publicity and money.

