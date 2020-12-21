Where Was 'Tin Star Liverpool' Filmed? All About The Tim Roth Starrer Locations

Actors Tim Roth, Genevieve O’Reilly and Abigail Lawrie have returned as the Worth family for the finale of the Tin Star. The third season is titled Tin Star: Liverpool. The actors would be reprising their roles as the Worth family. According to the official season synopsis, the Worth family “are on the attack, determined to draw to a conclusion the historic battles they have been fighting from the past and will have to confront their deadliest enemies in a battle to win freedom in the present".

Tin Star Season 3 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video or it can even be bought from Apple iTunes, Google Play Movies. Read on to know 'Where was Tin Star Liverpool filmed?

ALSO READ| Events Of ‘dooms-year’: From Hantavirus To Hornets' Invasion, Most Alarming Events Of 2020

Where was Tin Star Liverpool filmed?

The Tin Star Liverpool series started filming in Liverpool since July 2019 when it was renewed for a series finale in March 2019 by Sky Atlantic. According to Express UK website, Tin Star Liverpool filming locations include North Jon Street, St George’s Hall and the Adelphi Hotel. Other Tin Star Liverpool shooting locations include Merseyside area, Seacombe Ferry, New Brighton Promenade and The Strand on Liverpool's waterfront. Most locations are filmed in Liverpool itself.

North Jon Street

St George’s Hall

The location is very popular in Liverpool. It has also been used as a filming location for movies like Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, released in 2016. Tv show Peaky Binders' episodes were also filmed here, as well as In The Name Of The Father.

Adelphi Hotel

ALSO READ| Viola Davis' Transformation For 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Sparks Sexism Debate Online

Tin Star Liverpool review

Tin Star S3 has 6 episodes. The episodes started airing from December 10th this year. Tin Star: Liverpool series also featured actors including Christina Hendricks, Ian Puleston-Davies, Ryan Kennedy, Michelle Thrush, John Lyinch, Anamaria Marinca, Jenessa Grant and Nigel Bennett.

In the series finale, Tim Roth, Genevieve O’Reilly and Abigail Lawrie story have returned back to Liverpool in the UK as they confront their past. Season 2 ended with the daughter receiving troublesome news from their parents in the S2 finale. The Worth family then returns to the UK after 20 years to confront their truth they were running from. Tin Star Liverpool review has seen a 67% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Tin Star has a rating of 7.3/10 on IMDb.

ALSO READ| Protests In 2020: From BLM To Pro-democracy Movement, Biggest Demonstrations Of The Year

ALSO READ| Where Was 'Local Hero' Filmed? Know All About The Filming Location Of This Comedy-drama

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.