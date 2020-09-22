Tom Felton Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Harry Potter' Actor

Hollywood actor Tom Felton is celebrating his 33rd birthday on September 22, 2020. The actor gained major recognition and became a household name with his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise. Seeing Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in the movie franchise for almost ten years has made him a sensation among an entire generation. He has also featured in movies like The Borrowers, The Apparition, Against the Sun and It Secret among others. Tom Felton is currently gearing up for an upcoming movie on Netflix. On the occasion of Tom Felton's birthday, here is a quiz based on his trivia and journey.

Tom Felton quiz

1. What is Tom Felton’s full name?

Tom Andrew Felton

Thomas Andrew Felton

Tom Andres Felton

Thomas Andres Felton

2. What was the name of Tom Felton’s character in Harry Potter?

Harry Potter

Ron Weasely

Draco Malfoy

Neville Longbottom

3. Which among these is Tom Felton’s first feature film?

Barclaycard

The Borrowers

Anna and the King

Second of Sight 2

4. Which movie featured Tom Felton alongside Harry Potter actor Imelda Staunton?

Adrenaline Junki

Red Nose Day 2011

Get Him to the Greek

White Other

5. Which reality television series featured Tom Felton alongside Jack Osbourne?

White Other

Time Isn’t Healing

Adrenaline Junkie

The Apparition

6. Which Tom Felton’s movie featured Rick Gomez in a pivotal role?

Message from the King

Sheep and Wolves

The Apparition

Braking for Whales

7. Which television show marked the directorial debut of Tom Felton?

Murder in the First

The Flash

Labyrinth

Tom Felton Meets The Superfans

8. Which among these is Tom Felton’s debut single?

Hawaii

In Good Hands

All I Need

Time Well Spent

9. How many MTV Movie Awards are won by Tom Felton?

1

2

3

4

10. In the last season of Harry Potter, Tom Felton’s wife was portrayed by Jade Olivia Gordan. What relationship is shared by the duo in their personal lives?

Step sister and brother

Cousins

Girlfriend and Boyfriend

Husband and wife

Tom Felton quiz -answers

Thomas Andrew Felton

Draco Malfoy

The Borrowers

White Other

Adrenaline Junkie

The Appartion

Tom Felton Meets the Superfans

Hawaii

3

Girlfriend and Boyfriend

