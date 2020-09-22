Tom Felton Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Harry Potter' Actor

Hollywood actor Tom Felton is celebrating his 33rd birthday on September 22, 2020. The actor gained major recognition and became a household name with his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise. Seeing Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in the movie franchise for almost ten years has made him a sensation among an entire generation. He has also featured in movies like The Borrowers, The Apparition, Against the Sun and It Secret among others. Tom Felton is currently gearing up for an upcoming movie on Netflix. On the occasion of Tom Felton's birthday, here is a quiz based on his trivia and journey.
Tom Felton quiz
1. What is Tom Felton’s full name?
- Tom Andrew Felton
- Thomas Andrew Felton
- Tom Andres Felton
- Thomas Andres Felton
2. What was the name of Tom Felton’s character in Harry Potter?
- Harry Potter
- Ron Weasely
- Draco Malfoy
- Neville Longbottom
3. Which among these is Tom Felton’s first feature film?
- Barclaycard
- The Borrowers
- Anna and the King
- Second of Sight 2
4. Which movie featured Tom Felton alongside Harry Potter actor Imelda Staunton?
- Adrenaline Junki
- Red Nose Day 2011
- Get Him to the Greek
- White Other
5. Which reality television series featured Tom Felton alongside Jack Osbourne?
- White Other
- Time Isn’t Healing
- Adrenaline Junkie
- The Apparition
6. Which Tom Felton’s movie featured Rick Gomez in a pivotal role?
- Message from the King
- Sheep and Wolves
- The Apparition
- Braking for Whales
7. Which television show marked the directorial debut of Tom Felton?
- Murder in the First
- The Flash
- Labyrinth
- Tom Felton Meets The Superfans
8. Which among these is Tom Felton’s debut single?
- Hawaii
- In Good Hands
- All I Need
- Time Well Spent
9. How many MTV Movie Awards are won by Tom Felton?
10. In the last season of Harry Potter, Tom Felton’s wife was portrayed by Jade Olivia Gordan. What relationship is shared by the duo in their personal lives?
- Step sister and brother
- Cousins
- Girlfriend and Boyfriend
- Husband and wife
Tom Felton quiz -answers
- Thomas Andrew Felton
- Draco Malfoy
- The Borrowers
- White Other
- Adrenaline Junkie
- The Appartion
- Tom Felton Meets the Superfans
- Hawaii
- 3
- Girlfriend and Boyfriend
