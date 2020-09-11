Tom Felton Resembles Harry Potter Character Sirius Black In Upcoming Movie, Fans Floored

Did anyone ever think Draco Malfoy could look like Sirius Black? Although they do share the same bloodline on Draco's mother's side, the cold-hearted platinum-blonde teenager could hardly be imagined as magnanimous Godfather of Harry Potter. However, Tom Felton did make this happen in a recent post on Instagram where he looks very similar to Sirius Black. Here's what this is about.

Tom Felton resembles Sirius Black in a new movie

Tom Felton has embarked on another magical journey with A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting. The movie is slated to release on Netflix next month. However, what excited the fans more than the release is Tom Felton's look.

On Tom Felton's Instagram, the actor shared a picture of his first look from the movie. His long, blond tresses have been dyed brunette and he is dressed in vintage, ragged clothes. The long purple overcoat, the strappy boots and the black labrador ( Sirius' Animagus shape is s dog) further bring out the striking resemblance to the Harry Potter character immortalised by Gray Oldman.

Image credit: SiriusBlackfacts Instagram

Adding a caption to the post, Felton said, "Sweet Dreams kids. October 14th x @netflix". The comments that poured were mostly about how he looked very much like Sirius Black. Megan Flockhart was, however, of the opinion that Tom Felton resembled Batman's Joker as well.

Also Read: Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Aka Lavender Brown Says She Was Raped By Her Tennis Coach At 14

Also Read: 6 Harry Potter Plot Holes That Are Bizarre And Beyond Understanding

Also Read: 'Fantastic Beasts 3' May Feature Crucial Characters From Harry Potter's Wizarding World

Also Read: Tom Felton Tries Magic To Stop The Rain, Fans Say 'No Magic Outside Of Hogwarts, Draco'

In other news, A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting is based on a babysitter whose ward gets kidnapped by the infamous Boogeyman. Now she has to battle the monsters in the supernatural world to bring the kid back. However, there is a secret society of babysitters who know about this supernatural world and help her in the fight. The movie is based on the first book of a trilogy by Joe Ballarini.

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting cast includes Tamara Smart, Tom Felton, Ian Ho, Oona Laurence Indya Moore and Alessio Scalzotto. The movie is all set to release on October 14. It has been helmed by Rachel Talalay who also has Doctor Who to her credit and has been produced by Ivan Reitman.

Also Read: 5 Harry Potter Characters That You Did Not Notice Missing From The Films, See List

Also Read: Did You Know Daniel Radcliffe Had An Obsessive Fan Right Among Harry Potter's Cast? Read

Also Read: Daniel Radcliffe's Birthday: When He Said He Will "never" Date Emma Watson, Details Inside

Image credits: bravepotterheads Instagram, Tom Felton Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.