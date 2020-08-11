Tom Felton Tries Magic To Stop The Rain, Fans Say 'No Magic Outside Of Hogwarts, Draco'

Actor Tom Felton, who is widely recognised for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, is quite active on his social media. The actor often shares memories from his Harry Potter life and pictures with his dog. He recently took to his social media to share a funny video where he is seen using his wand in an attempt to stop the rain. Take a look at the actor's video.

Tom Felton uses his wand to stop the rain, fans take a dig

Tom Felton took to his Instagram to share the video with his fans. The video has been recorded by someone else and features Felton using his wand to try and stop the rain. The person tells the actor that the wand is not going to work and the actor asks for some more time and assures that it will work. Felton wrote in the caption, "Desperate times call for ..... #nomagicoutsidehogwarts". [sic]

The video had fans elated and they quickly took to the comments section to take a dig at Felton. Taking a dig at Tom Felton's life at Hogwarts, one user wrote, "You can take the boy out of Hogwarts but not Hogwarts out of him".

Referencing the points system of Hogwarts, another user wrote, "-50 points will be taken from Slytherin for not being able to perform a spell after all those years of teachingðŸ™ŒðŸ’šðŸ’šðŸ™Š", while others suggested spells for him to use.

The actor earlier shared a series of pictures of getting sorted into a Hogwarts house. Tom Felton used the official Hogwarts Sorting Hat. Felton's character Draco Malfoy is known for being the Hogwarts bad boy and an enemy of the Golden Trio. In the Harry Potter franchise, Malfoy belonged to the Slytherin house and was often seen rocking the greenhouse colours.

But when Felton tried the official sorting hat, he was put into Hufflepuff house. He wrote in the caption, "a sad day....on so many levels #harrypotterathome". [sic] Fans dropped in the comments section to react to the same. Some fans thought it was nice that the actor chose to use Malfoy's name for the Sorting Hat while others were just glad that he was not sorted into Gryffindor.

