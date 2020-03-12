Tom Hanks And Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus; Celebs Pour Support

Actor Tom Hanks recently took to his social media to announce that he and his wife have been tested positive for the Coronavirus in Australia. The actor was in Australia to shoot for a film and said that he and his wife Rita would be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as needed. The actor further assured everyone that he will keep the world updated about things. As soon as the actor announced the news, fans and celebrities poured in wishes and support for the actor.

#TomHanks is a great American. He & Rita Wilson did not have to make this announcement. My fondest wish for my American neighbours would be to have someone with Tom’s character in the Oval Office. Our world would be safer tonight and every night. https://t.co/xdYdolT00V — Charles Adler (@charlesadler) March 12, 2020

Charles Adler, a Canadian writer and broadcaster, took to his social media to extend his wishes to Tom Hanks. He also appreciated the actor for announcing the news even when he did not have to. Peter Helliar who is an Australian comedian, actor and TV presenter, took to his social media to express his feelings about Tom Hanks testing positive for the virus.

Um... Tom Hanks has Coronavirus. Where is my closest panic station?????!!! #TomHanks — Peter Helliar (@pjhelliar) March 12, 2020

American singer Michael Ray also took to his social media to speak about the issue. He made a reference to Tom Hanks' characters in various films and how he survived through thick and thin.

He survived a plane crash and being stranded on an island for 4 years. He survived Sids back yard and the claw. He made it through running the entire country and being shot “in the buttocks” He saved private ryan! Coronavirus picked the wrong dude to F#*k with. #tomhanks — Michael Ray (@Michaelraymusic) March 12, 2020

For middle America (all America?), #TomHanks and #ritawilson public announcement of their COVID-19 diagnosis is a real Rock Hudson/AIDS moment in this sucker. Hope it has the same impact. And saves lives. #coronavirus — Larry Nemecek (@larrynemecek) March 12, 2020

Larry Nemecek, who authored the popular Star Trek series, also took to his social media to share his thoughts on Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's announcement. He said that the announcement came with the same shock as Rock Hudson's AIDS announcement. He further added that he hopes it has the same impact and saves lives.

