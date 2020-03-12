The Debate
Tom Hanks And Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus; Celebs Pour Support

Hollywood News

Tom Hanks has announced that he and his wife, Rita Wilson have been tested positive for Covid-19. Celebs poured their support for the couple.

Tom Hanks

Actor Tom Hanks recently took to his social media to announce that he and his wife have been tested positive for the Coronavirus in Australia. The actor was in Australia to shoot for a film and said that he and his wife Rita would be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as needed. The actor further assured everyone that he will keep the world updated about things. As soon as the actor announced the news, fans and celebrities poured in wishes and support for the actor. 

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive for Covid-19, celebs pour support

Charles Adler, a Canadian writer and broadcaster, took to his social media to extend his wishes to Tom Hanks. He also appreciated the actor for announcing the news even when he did not have to. Peter Helliar who is an Australian comedian, actor and TV presenter, took to his social media to express his feelings about Tom Hanks testing positive for the virus. 

ALSO READ | Entertainment News Live Updates March 12: Tom Hanks, Wife Tested Positive For Coronavirus

ALSO READ | Tom Hanks And Wife Test Positive For Coronavirus, Son Provides Update

American singer Michael Ray also took to his social media to speak about the issue. He made a reference to Tom Hanks' characters in various films and how he survived through thick and thin. 

 ALSO READ | Tom Hanks And Wife Rita Wilson Tested Positive For Coronavirus; Actor Shares An Insta Post

Larry Nemecek, who authored the popular Star Trek series, also took to his social media to share his thoughts on Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's announcement. He said that the announcement came with the same shock as Rock Hudson's AIDS announcement. He further added that he hopes it has the same impact and saves lives. 

ALSO READ | 'Drake And Josh' Actor Josh Peck To Reprise Tom Hanks’ Role In 'Turner & Hooch' Reboot

 

 

