Tom Hanks Asks Fans To 'do Their Part'; Says 'shame On Those Who Don't Wear Masks'

During a virtual press tour for his new movie Greyhound, actor Tom Hanks, who had tested Coronavirus positive earlier this year, spoke about the ravaging effects of pandemic and addressed the people who are neglecting safety measures amid the ongoing global catastrophe. In the interview, Tom Hanks urged fans to ‘do their part’ and mentioned that it is essential to ‘wear a mask, social distance & wash hands’. Adding to the same, Tom Hanks mentioned that it is a shame on those people, who cannot ‘find it in themselves to practice these three very basic things’.

Tom Hanks also gave an update on how he and his wife, Rita Wilson are doing months after their diagnosis and revealed that they had 10 days of very uncomfortable symptoms. Adding to the same, Tom Hanks revealed that he and his wife were isolated to check if their temperatures had spiked and if their lungs had filled. He also remarked that he and his wife are model recoverees from COVID-19. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson contracted the virus while in Australia where the latter was filming Baz Lurhmann's Elvis Presley biopic. They were hospitalised for several days and then continued their recovery in quarantine and post their treatment, the couple returned home to Los Angeles where they continued to self-isolate.

Stars who contracted COVID-19

Recently, pop diva Madonna revealed that she has tested positive for the Covid-19 antibodies. As it turns out, Madonna contracted the virus while on her Paris Tour, as the singer recently took to her Instagram to talk about the 'sensationalist headlines' and addressed her health status. Actor Idris Elba, too, was tested positive for Coronavirus earlier this year. Putting fans' concerns to rest, Idris Elba recently came for a live session on his Twitter to update his fans about his health condition, in which he mentioned that he was ‘worried’ as he had asthma and it could escalate his health problems further. Besides Madonna and Elba, stars like Charlotte Lawrence, Manu Dibango, Colton Underwood and Andy Cohen tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Coronavirus pandemic

More than 1,03,68,165 cases have been recorded across the world, with more than 45,76,453 active cases and 52,84,524 recovered cases. As per reports, nearly 5,07,188 fatalities have been recorded. The US remains the worst-hit country with more than 2.67 million positive Coronavirus cases. Countries like Russia, Brazil and India also remain COVID hotbeds after the US. Meanwhile, China and is dealing with the second wave of Coronavirus and the cases in the US are resurging. New Zealand became the first COVID-free country, however, days later, two more positive cases emerged.

