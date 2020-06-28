Actors Tom Hanks Shared Screen In Thriller Films: Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson & More

Being in the movie business for over four decades, actor Tom Hanks has created a niche for himself in Hollywood. He has impressed fans with several hits like Splash, Cast Away, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood, Forrest Gump, Saving Mr Banks and many more. In his four-decade-long career, the actor has also shared screen space with several other prolific actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Irrfan Khan, Gary Sinise, Emma Thompson, and many more. Here’s taking a look at some of the actors who shared screen space with Tom Hanks in thriller films.

Tom Hanks and Emma Watson

The actor shared screen space with Harry Potter star Emma Watson in The Circle. The movie is based on a drama, sci-fi, thriller genre and had hit the screens in the year 2017. Helmed by James Ponsoldt, the film is about a woman who has a dream job in a powerful tech company called the Circle, only to uncover an agenda that will affect the lives of all humanity. The Circle also stars Ellar Coltrane, Glenne Headly and Bill Paxton in pivotal roles. Watch the trailer below.

Also read | Tom Hanks' Graduation Speech Inspires The Class Of 2020 As He Calls Them 'the Chosen Ones'

Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones, Irrfan Khan

Hanks starred alongside Felicity Jones and Irrfan Khan in the film Inferno. The movie is based on the action-thriller genre and released in 2016. Directed by Ron Howard, the film is about a guy named Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks) who wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams up with Dr Sienna Brooks (Felicity Jones), and together they have to race across Europe against the clock to wrap up a deadly global plot. Watch the trailer here.

Also read | Tom Hanks' 'Greyhound' To Miss Theatrical Release, Will Stream Directly On Apple TV+

Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio

Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio shared screen space in the movie Catch Me If You Can. The crime thriller film was loved by fans and audiences for acting skills and storyline. Helmed by Steven Spielberg, the film is based on a notorious con artist Frank Abagnale who dupes people worth millions of dollars with his masterful art of deception. Watch the trailer below.

Also read | Tom Hanks' Comedy Movies To Watch; From 'The Terminal' To 'Forrest Gump'

Also read | Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Blood Diamond' Soundtrack Too Soothing To Listen To

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.