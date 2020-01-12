Tom Hanks Reveals He Almost Died While Filming One Of His Most Iconic Movies

Recently, actor Tom Hanks has revealed that he almost died while filming Cast Away, one of the most iconic movies of his long career. The 63-year-old said that he injured himself while shooting and that it was serious enough to have warranted that he was taken to the hospital in the middle of shooting.

What happened on set?

While talking to local media Hanks said during filming he had apparently cut his leg badly and the cut had become infected. It was then that Tom Hanks was taken to the hospital. According to Hanks, the infection was eating its way through his leg and that initially, he thought that he merely had a sore. Hanks added that when the doctor took a look at his leg and commented that Hans must immediately be admitted in the hospital because they had to get the infection out of leg before it poisoned his blood.

Recently Tom Hanks was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes on January 5. The Toy Story star, now 63 has been awarded the Cecil B DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at the Golden Globes Awards ceremony and the actor got a bit emotional while receiving the award.

He began his acceptance speech by joking about his early career on the 1970s TV comedy The Love Boat and added that he had a bad cold that made him emotional in the process. He thanked his wife, Rita Wilson, and five children and named out a long list of actors and directors who he said had helped him in his long success.

Meanwhile, Tom Hanks will be starring in A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood and playing Mister Rogers. The drama is all about how the legendary children's TV entertain people while dealing with his complex life. It is all set to release in India on January 17, 2020. The film is directed by Marielle Heller. It will feature Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Chris Cooper and Susan Kelechi Watson as lead characters. Other popular actors who were roped in for A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood are Enrico Colantoni, Wendy Makkena and Tammy Blanchard.

