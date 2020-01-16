Tom Hanks' Best Movies That You Can Watch This Weekend If You Haven't Already

Tom Hanks is one of the most revered actors in Hollywood. He recently even bagged an Academy Award nomination for his role in Marielle Heller’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. He has been a part of some of the most popular Hollywood flicks including Splash, The Terminal and Apollo 13. He has also received several recognitions including a Presidential Medal of Freedom. Read on to know more about Tom Hanks best movies:

Tom Hanks Best Movies:

1. Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Saving Private Ryan, directed by Steven Spielberg, was set during the World War II period. The film earned praises from all corners for its realistic portrayal of war. The film is also touted by many as Hanks’ finest acting performance till date. The film marked the first time that Spielberg and Hanks collaborated. It also earned 11 Academy Award nominations out of which it won five awards.

2. Philadelphia (1993)

Jonathan Demme’s Philadelphia was one of the first mainstream Hollywood films to openly talk about HIV/AIDS, homosexuality, and homophobia. Hanks played the role of Andrew Beckett, a man who is fired from his organisation after they find out he is an HIV patient. Given the time when the film was released, Philadelphia was a very courageous film, especially for Tom Hanks, who was at the time known for starring in lighthearted romcoms. The film even earned him his first-ever Academy Award for Best Actor too.

3. Big (1988)

Big, directed by Penny Marshall, is often considered to have transformed Tom Hanks’ career to a different notch. The film is considered to be one of the greatest comedy films today and even earned Hanks an Academy Award nomination. The movie garnered praises primarily due to its plotline that traced the story of a man who wishes to go back to his childhood to escape the responsibilities of adulthood.

