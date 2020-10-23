Tom Hanks' 'News Of The World' Trailer Assures Fans A Gripping Tale Of A Civil War Veteran

The upcoming Tom Hanks' western movie titled News of the World's trailer was dropped by the makers yesterday. The trailer showcases Hanks as a Civil War veteran who embarks on a journey to take a 10-year-old stranded girl to her uncle and aunt after realising her parents were no more. The trailer gives a brief insight into the hardships that Hanks' character 'Captain' goes through on his journey to help a non-English speaking Johanna safely travel to her aunt and uncle.

News of the World cast boast of Tom Hanks & Helena Zengel

On October 22, 2020, the highly-anticipated trailer of veteran American actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks' western movie titled News of the World was dropped on YouTube. The upcoming western-drama is based on Paulette Jiles' 2016 novel by the same name. The plot of the film primarily revolves around two characters, i.e. Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, played by Tom Hanks and Johanna Leonberger, played by Helena Zengel.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "As they travel hundreds of miles into the unforgiving wilderness, the two will face tremendous challenges of both human and natural forces as they search for a place that either can call home". Moreover, the film will showcase how a widowed Captain decides to deliver Johanna, who was taken by the Kiowas, safely to her extended family. The Paul Greengrass directorial will take the viewers on the duo's trouble-filled journey of travelling hundreds of miles in pursuit of a place they can call their home. The upcoming film is a period drama set against the backdrop of the 1870s.

The makers also gave the audience a sneak-peek into some beautiful moments that the film has in store, from Captain teaching Johanna how to ride a horse to him teaching her English. For those who're wondering "where was News of the World filmed?" as it is a period drama, it is filmed Santa Fe, New Mexico. The Tom Hanks starrer is set to hit the silver screens this Christmas as it will release on December 25, 2020.

Watch News of the World trailer on YouTube below:

