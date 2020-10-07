Tom Hanks Appears In A Heroic Avatar In 'News Of The World' First Look

Only three months after the release of his movie Greyhound, the first look of actor Tom Hanks' upcoming project is released. He will be seen next in the movie, News of The World. The News of the World first look has been garnering massive attention from fans. Take a look.

Also Read: Did You Know Tom Hanks Paid For Portions Of 'Forrest Gump' Due To Shortage Of Finances?

Tom Hanks' News of the World First Look

The movie’s 1-minute sneak peek was released yesterday, on October 6, 2020, by Universal Pictures on their YouTube account. The official trailer of the movie will be releasing soon and the movie itself will release in theatres on Christmas, December 25th, 2020. From the sneak peek, it looks like Hanks will again be playing a heroic role, as he did for the most part of his career. The film is set in the Old West.

News of the World will see Tom Hanks in the titular role and he is working with director Paul Greengrass for the second time. Prior to this, the two did Captain Philips in the year 2013, which was nominated for the award of Best Picture. Captain Philips story was adapted from the book A Captain's Duty: Somali Pirates, Navy SEALs, and Dangerous Days at Sea which was written by Richard Phillips.

The screenplay to News of the World is also adapted from Paulette Jiles's best-selling book in the same name. Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies have co-written the screenplay of the movie. Davies has been nominated in 2016 for the Oscar award for Best Adapted Screenplay in the movie Lion.

Also Read: Baz Luhrmann To Resume Shoot With Tom Hanks For Elvis-based Film In Australia

News of the World’s plot is set in 1870 and it revolves around the life of Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, portrayed by Tom Hanks. Captain Jefferson is a widowed veteran who decides to become a verbal storyteller and travels across towns. He goes from town to town and shares the news from around the world.

Through his storytelling journey, he reaches Texas where he meets the 10-year-old Johanna portrayed by Helena Zengel. Johanna has been brought up by the Kiowa tribe and even though she is hesitant, has to return to her biological aunt and uncle. In the following events, Kidd happens to agree and go along with Johanna as she goes back home and the have a journey of a lifetime together through the wilderness.

Michael Covino, Fred Hechinger, Neil Sandilands, Thomas Francis Murphy, Mare Winningham, Elizabeth Marvel, and Chukwudi Iwuji will also be seen in the movie playing supporting roles. The film is bankrolled by Gary Goetzman, Gregory Goodman, Gail Mutrux, Steven Shareshian, and Tore Schmidt under production banners Playtone and Pretty Pictures. The cinematography is led by Dariusz Wolski while William Goldenberg is the editor.

Also Read: 'Apollo 13' Cast And Characters That Made The Classic 1995 Film A Memorable One

Also Read: On Noah Schnapp's Birthday, Here's Fun Quiz For All Fans Of 'Stranger Things' Star

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.