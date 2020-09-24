Did You Know Tom Hanks Paid For Portions Of 'Forrest Gump' Due To Shortage Of Finances?

Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump remains one of the most popular movies of Tom Hanks till date. It went on to win Academy Award for Best Picture, Best Actor in Leading Role and Best Director among other awards. But did you know that at two instances the production studio had tightened their purse and it was Tom Hanks who paid for portions of the film that became crucial for the film?

Tom Hanks paid for portions of 'Forrest Gump'

Tom Hanks opened up in an interview with In Depth with Graham Bensinger and recalled instances from the time when he shot for the film, Forrest Gump. The actor recalled that the classic scene where Gump runs across the country was a scene which the studio refused to fund. Hanks revealed that even though director Robert Zemeckis argued that the scene was crucial for the film, the studio refused to fund it saying that it is “too expensive”.

Tom Hanks remembered that Robert explained to Hanks how important the scene was for the plot, and the actor thought to himself that he would do whatever Robert tells him since he was the boss. Robert told Tom Hanks that they are going to split that amount, and we're going to give it back (to the producers). The director suggested that they will pay the amount and in return “Paramount should share the profits a little bit more".

Tom Hanks told the interviewer that Paramount agreed to that. However, that was not the only portion that Tom paid for the filming of. The actor revealed that there was another instance where the film would have come to a halt due to shortage of finances.

Tom revealed that during the making of the film, there came a point where the producers said that the weather is such that they cannot get the insurance coverage on it. Further, the team was told by the production team that therefore they cannot shoot. Tom Hanks stated in the interview with Graham that Robert said “We will cover the insurance”, and that they did.

These decisions of Tom Hanks and the director proved to be lifesavers for the film as the run across the country became a classic scene from the movie. Moreover, when the film became a blockbuster film, it earned Tom Hanks more than the money he had invested at the time of filming, states Hollywood Reporter. Watch the clip from the interview below.

