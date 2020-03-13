Tom Hanks Updates Fans After Coronavirus Diagnosis: 'There Is No Crying In Baseball'

Tom Hanks recently updated his fans about his Coronavirus situation as he had promised in the previous post. He also wrote about being isolated so that the virus does not spread. Tom Hanks has also made a reference from his film, A League of Their Own.

Tom Hanks updates his fans on his current situation

Fans were shocked to hear the news of Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson being diagnosed with COVID 19 virus. The news was put forth by Tom Hanks himself, through his social media handle. The veteran actor recently updated his fans on his current situation. He put up a picture with his wife with a caption explaining what they have been up to, now that they have been testing positive for coronavirus.

He has written in the caption that he is thankful towards everyone who has been taking good care of them in Australia. He also stated that they are currently in isolation so that the virus does not spread any further. He has also written about how the virus could affect a few people in a worse manner than the rest. Tom Hanks has also expressed how he hopes to get through this by following the advice given to him and by taking care of themselves and each other. At the end of the caption, Tom Hanks has mentioned a reference from his film A League of Their Own and has written that despite the current situation, there is "no crying in baseball". Have a look at the post here.

Tom Hanks gets wishes from people around the globe

After Forrest Gump actor Tom Hanks was tested positive with Coronavirus, a number of his fans wished him for a speedy recovery. They all expressed their concern over how the virus has proven to be problematic in some cases. Have a look at a few of the wishes for him here.

Tom Hanks when he returns to the US fully recovered #TomHanks pic.twitter.com/ttkNmedC9T — lauren (@HolliRingo) March 12, 2020

Me searching #TomHanks age and medical history to make sure he’ll be okay pic.twitter.com/5lU6Wf1dVm — 👑👑 (@sarcasticcuunt) March 12, 2020

My boy Tom survived years in quarantine, he’ll be fine #TomHanks pic.twitter.com/IMrg5nlk9D — Aleks (@a_cul21) March 12, 2020

