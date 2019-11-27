Tom Hardy: List Of The Highest Grossing Films Of The Venom Actor

Tom Hardy is an English actor who started his career with the 2001 war film Black Hawk Down. He is also a part of various social projects and an ambassador of Prince's trust. Tom Hardy has delivered some of the highest-grossing films in the last few years and received several awards for his powerful performances. Here is a list of some of the highest-grossing Tom Hardy movies:

Highest Grossing films of Tom Hardy

Warrior

Warrior was released in the year 2011. It is a sports-drama film that is co-written and directed by Gavin O'Connor. It revolves around the internal conflict between two brothers who enter together into a mixed martial arts competition. The film was a major success and earned $23.1 million worldwide. It featured Tom Hardy, Joel Edgerton, Nick Nolte, Jennifer Morrison, and Frank Gillo.

This Means War

This Means War is a 2012 romantic-action-comedy film. It is directed by McG and is produced by Will Smith, Simon Kinberg, James Lassiter, and Robert Simonds. The plot revolves around two best friends who fall in love with the same woman. The film was a super-hit and crossed the $150 million mark worldwide.

Inception

Inception is a 2010 science-fiction film written and directed by Christopher Nolan. The film features Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Ken Watanabe, and Ellen Page. Inception is one of the best films in Tom Hardy's career. The film received great appreciation for its storyline and direction. It crossed the $800 million mark worldwide and was also the fourth highest-grossing film in the year 2010. It won four Academy Awards including Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects.

Mad Max: Fury Road

Mad Max: Fury Road is a 2015 post-apocalyptic film co-written and directed by George Miller. It featured Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, and Hugh Keays-Byrne. The film received critical and as well as commercial success. It went on to collect $378.5 million worldwide and is considered as the highest-grossing film in the Mad Max series. The film also received ten nominations at the Academy Awards.

