Tom Hardy Opens Up On 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage', Reacts To 'James Bond' Casting Rumour

As the fans await the release of the recently released Marvel superhero movie, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, actor Tom Hardy opened up about his titular role in the film. The actor even reacted to whether he would consider playing the role of James Bond in the famous Hollywood movie.

Tom Hardy is essaying the role of Eddie Brock/Venom in the movie who is the host of an alien symbiote. Directed by Andy Serkis, the movie consists of other popular actors namely Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson.

Tom Hardy on essaying the role of James Bond

According to the reports by ET Online, Tom Hardy spoke about the rumours doing rounds on who would be the lead actor in the next James Bond movie and mentioned that he has no idea about it. On the other hand, as the actor is essaying two roles in the film, he described the dynamics between them and stated-

"I like to see Eddie Brock as a professional coward. Sort of a vain, lazy, narcissistic everyman in many ways... I think he's a noble soul, but I just think he's come to a certain path when Venom appears. And it's horrendous."

Stating further about his role, he mentioned that there was an element of existential crisis where he's nothing without him, and he's really nothing very much to speak of with him and added that the two of them together make this wonderful argument, this conundrum, this paradox.

“You have this primal beast who says we should do absolutely anything we want, because we can. And it doesn't matter about consequences because it's insignificant, which is like the greatest therapy you could ever have, except, you know, it means running around biting people's heads off and ripping buildings apart,” he continued.

Tom Hardy also talked about Andy Serkis’direction in the film and stated that to be directed by him was to be held in a safe place by somebody who understood exactly what it is they’re trying to achieve and play with. He then added how it was another experience altogether.

On the other hand, even Hardy’s co-star, Harris talked about how they both wanted to work together for years and mentioned that they had very similar sensibilities as actors, as artists, as people who want to tell stories.

