Tom Hardy Teases Possibility Of Spider-Man Vs Venom In 'Venom 2'; Deletes Post Immediately

The official release date of the film Venom 2 has been set and the tile of the film has also been revealed to the fans by Sony on the Venom's Twitter page. After the official announcement of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the lead actor of the film, Tom Hardy, took to his Instagram and shared a picture teasing that Venom and Spider-Man will be seen going head to head in Venom 2. He deleted the picture in a few minutes, but fans caught a screenshot of the post. Take a look at the post here.

Tom Hardy hints at Spider-Man vs Venom in Venom 2

Tom Hardy, who played the role of Eddie Brock in the first Venom film, took to his Instagram on April 22, 2020, to share a picture of Venom devouring Spider-Man. Spider-Man is the nemesis of Venom in the comics. After the post was uploaded by Tom, it was taken down in a few minutes but some keen-eyed fans took a screenshot of the picture he posted. Take a look at the post here.

In the post, it can be seen that Venom is devouring the MCU version of Spiderman. The image Tom hardy uploaded was very graphic and hinted that we will see MCU Spider-Man in Venom 2. Apart from this, the actor had also shared a picture of Woody Harrelson, who will be seen as the main antagonist of Venom 2. He will be seen in the role of a serial killer named Cletus Kasady whos alter-ego is Carnage. take a look at the post here.

Tom Hardy posted this to his IG. “Hello Cletus 🔥” 👀 #Venom2 pic.twitter.com/41sE1p2iUm — Venom 2 News 🎥 (@VenomMovieNews) February 17, 2020

Venom 2 was going to release in October of 2020 but now will be releasing June 25, 2021. The film will feature Tom Hardy, who will be reprising his role of Eddie Brock, and Woody Harrelson. Now with the latest tease by Tom Hardy, it seems like Tom Holland will also be seen in Venom 2.

Marvel Studios and Sony pictures have agreed to share the custody of the character for making films and Venom will be made in the Sony-Marvel Universe where Spider-Man and related properties owned by Sony are seen in the MCU too.

