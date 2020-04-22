Venom's Sequel Starring Tom Hardy Gets An Official Title And New Release Date

Venom starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock was released in 2018. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, it also features Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, and Reid Scott. The film received mix reviews but was a success at the Box Office. A sequel to the movie was announced. Now the official title of Venom's sequel along with its new release date it out. Read to know more.

Venom 2 official title and new release date

Tom Hardy received praises for his performance in Venom. The actor’s return as the character has made many happy. The official title of Venom 2 was revealed on the internet. It is, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The release date of the film has been pushed to June 25, 2021. The announcement video shows Venom title with a red shadow (hinting Carnage), then let there be Carnage appears one by one. Carnage turns red and the release date is revealed. Check out the official announcement.

The title hints that Carnage would have a brief role in the film, speculated to be the main villain. At the end of Venom, Woody Harrelson was introduced as Cletus Kasady / Carnage. Photos of Harrelson on Venom: Let there be Carnage set were doing the rounds on the internet. Venom's sequel was initially supposed to release on October 2, 2020.

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is the name of Venom 2 apparently.



"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is the name of Venom 2 apparently.

Venom: Let there be Carnage is directed by Andy Serkis from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel. Earlier, he talked about the film in an interview. Serkis said that he really cannot talk too much about it but they are 40 days into shoot and it is really thrilling. He stated that they had got the ‘magnificent’ Tom Hardy, who is obviously at the centre of it. He concluded saying that it is all he can say.

It’s happening. The Symbiote has found a host in me and I’m ready for the ride...Can’t wait! #venom #venom2 #marvel pic.twitter.com/unCzmJOjop — Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) August 5, 2019

Venom: Let there be Carnage also stars Michelle Williams and Reid Scott reprising their role as Anne Weying and Dan Lewis from Venom. Naomie Harris will reportedly play Shriek, Cletus Kasady’s love interest. Filming took place in England at Leavesden Studios from November 2019 to February 2020, as per reports.

