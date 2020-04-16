Tom Hardy Has "stepped Up" To Read Bedtime Stories For BBC's CBeebies Amidst Lockdown

Tom Hardy is ready to work with BBC Children to narrate Bedtime Stories for children. The Revenant actor will be reading these stories for BBC’s channel CBeebies. Tom Hardy has previously read bedtime stories for children back in 2016.

Tom Hardy to read bedtime stories for BBC Children

Tom Hardy is one of the most promising British actors. He is known to star in several award-winning projects. Now the Batman actor will be working with BBC Children for a new project. Hardy is all set to read bedtime stories for BBC Children channel CBeebies.

Tom Hardy will be ready these night-time stories for the Bedtime Stories segment on the channel. According to a media portal’s report, these episodes will be aired from April 27 till May 1. Tom Hardy has previously worked on the same project in 2016. CBeebies took to Twitter and announce that Tom Hardy is back on their channel for this project.

You asked. He stepped up! 💪



Tom Hardy's back! 🙌



NEW Bedtime Stories every night from 27th April - 1st May ❤️#BedtimeStory pic.twitter.com/tZs0EHvpN0 — CBeebies Grown-Ups 🎉 (@CBeebiesHQ) April 15, 2020

According to the report, Tom Hardy will be reading stories like Hug Me by Simone Ciralo, Under the Same Sky by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnson, There’s a Tiger in the Garden by Lizzy Stewart, Don’t Worry, Little Crab by Chris Haughton, and The Problems with Problems by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks. The report further states that due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic these episodes have been shot in Tom Hardy’s garden to adhere to the social distancing guidelines.

BBC Children’s head of content, Cherly Taylor opened up about her excitement for having Tom Hardy back on CBeebies. She spoke to a media portal and said that the channel is thrilled to have Tom reading more stories. She further added that these bed-time stories are based on themes like long-distance friendship, sharing problems, and stories about overcoming impossible challenges.

