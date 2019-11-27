Tom Hiddleston's Thor Audition Tape Resurfaced On The Internet, Here Is What Loki Said

Recently, a video of the Kong: The Skull Island actor Tom Hiddleston surfaced on the internet. The video was a tape of an audition that the actor had given for the 2011 Marvel Studio movie Thor. In the movie, the actor got to play the role of Loki, the titular character’s brother, but he actually had auditioned for the role of Thor. The actor was seen talking about the enduring uncertainty of the auditioning before he was offered to play the role of Thor’s ‘adopted’ brother Loki. Tom was a guest on The Tonight Show, which is hosted by Jimmy Fallon, where he talked about the tape. Read more to know.

Tom Hiddleston's Thor audition tape resurfaced

On the talk show, when the host talked about the tape of his audition, Tom said that he auditioned for the film Thor film, ten years ago, in 2009. He said that basically, at the time, the studio was looking for less well-established actors, so that the audience will not have an association, and added that the studio just wanted people to see these new characters, these new actors and the requirement was that anyone who wishes to play the part must have blond hair and should be over six foot tall. That is why he did not audition for the role of Loki, and just went ahead with the Thor audition, which he said was ‘nuts.’Tom went on to say that Marvel studio made the right decision by casting Chris Hemsworth as the Thor, and was amazed when he was himself cast for the role of Loki, as he never expected it.

Loki's new venture

Tom Hiddleston will get his own television show. He will reprise his role of Loki from the Marvel Universe in the show, which will be streamed on Disney Plus. It will be a sequel to Avengers: Endgame. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are highly anticipating the show.

