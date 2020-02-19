Tom Holland Addresses The Viral 'Back To The Future' Fake Clip And A Potential Remake

Tom Holland is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming Pixar animated comedy film Onward. In this film, Tom will be seen with Chris Pratt who will be playing the role of his brother in the animated journey.

On one such promotional event, Tom Holland was shown a viral edited clip of him and Robert Downey Jr on the faces Back to the Future stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd respectively. Tom addressed this clip and answered the question everyone wanted the answer to. Here's what the Spider-Man star had to say.

Tom Holland talks about the Viral 'Back to the Future' fake clip:

In this one clip, we can see that Tom Holland and Robert Downer Jr’s faces are perfectly in sync with the clip. The reporter showed the clip to Tom, who said that he has seen the clip. The reporter then asked Tom whether or not he'd ever considered being a part of a Back to the Future remake. Tom replied by saying that he is not interested in doing the movie because the original films were perfect.

Tom Holland also added the when he was offered the Spider-Man role, his first goal was to be the Marty McFly of this generation. This came full circle when, during a press tour, a journalist asked him whether he realizes that he has become the Marty McFly in this Spider-Man movie. He replied by saying yes and he ended by exclaiming “done” as his goal was achieved.

Onward is a story of two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot. In the film, we will be seeing them go on a journey to discover if there is still a little magic left out in the world. They do all of this just in order to spend one last day with their father, who died when they were too young to remember him.

(Image courtesy: Tom Holland Instagram)

