'Spider-Man' Fame Tom Holland Uninstalls Instagram, Says It Was Taking Over His Life

Marvel's Spider-Man fame, Tom Holland is quite active on his social media. The star seems to be the real-life Flash Thompson, a character from Spider-Man: Homecoming who is obsessed with social media and puts out every update regarding his life on Instagram. Just like him, Holland was also used to posting everything about his life on his social media right from sharing BTS pictures and videos from sets to updating his fans about his life. He gave his fans a regular sneak peek into his professional life and personal life.

Tom Holland quits Instagram, says he was obsessed with it

After spending much time on the popular photo-sharing website, Instagram, the actor announced last year in October that he will be taking a break from it. However, he kept sharing updates on his social media until recently. His last Instagram post was on February 7. Check out his last post.

In a conversation with a leading portal, the actor has said that he does not have the Instagram app right now because he was getting obsessed with it and it was affecting his life. He added that he needed to get away from it and had to take a break. He also said that he started becoming focused on things like how many likes he got and what people were saying about his picture and who is doing what. He found himself focusing more on his Instagram than on his real life.

He said now that he has taken a step back, he has started to focus on Tom and what Tom's future is going to be like. He said that he is just working on himself and that he feels really great about it. He added that he thinks one uses the site as a distraction to distract themselves from the things they don't want to face. He further said that when one steps up and faces them, one can get over them and become happier.

Tom Holland gained quite a reputation for being the spoiler for the Marvel films and also gained attention when he called up the Disney CEO to bring back the Spider-Man franchise post the Disney-Sony breakup. On the work front, the actor was seen as a voice-over artist for Dolittle. He is currently gearing up for his upcoming projects that include Onward, The Devil All the Time, Chaos Walking and Cherry.

