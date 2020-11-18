Tom Holland And Daisy Ridley's 'Chaos Walking' First Look Teaser Released; Watch

Chaos Walking is an upcoming science fiction film. It stars MCU’s Spider-Man Tom Holland and Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley, with the movie directed by Edge of Tomorrow helmer Doug Liman. The first glimpse at the film is released by the makers.

Chaos Walking first look teaser featuring Tom Holland, Daisey Ridley out

IGN has recently released Chaos Walking first look teaser. It shows Daisy Ridley in a land where man’s thoughts are heard out loud. She encounter’s Tom Holland who seems to try to help her. The chaotic teaser gives a few details about the project and also features Mads Mikkelsen, Nick Jonas and others. The official trailer of Chaos Walking will be releasing on November 19.

Get your exclusive first look at the sci-fi action film @ChaosWalking starring Tom Holland & Daisy Ridley!



Be sure to tune into IGN Thursday, November 19 at 6am PT/9am ET to watch the full trailer! https://t.co/H3Bet6DpTN pic.twitter.com/HVd4A475i8 — IGN (@IGN) November 17, 2020

Several stills from Chaos Walking were also unveiled. New posters of the movie are also dropped by the makers. The project has been under development for a long time. Take a look at a few images.

Chaos Walking Plot

On a colony called the New World, Todd Hewitt has been brought up to believe that a pathogen has killed all women and unleashed the Noise, the ability to hear people's and animals' minds. Later, he comes upon a patch of silence and soon discovers the source of the silence: a mysterious woman named Viola Eade – the first he has ever met. As he is hunted down by the fanatical Mayor Prentiss, the pair discover the secret history of their world.

Chaos Walking cast

Tom Holland and Daisey Ridley play the leads as Viola Eade and Todd Hewitt in Chaos Walking cast. Mads Mikkelsen will portray David Prentiss, the cruel Mayor of Prentisstown, with Nick Jonas as David “Davy” Prentiss Jr., Demian Bichir as Ben Moore. The movie also features Cynthia Erivo as Hildy, David Oyelowo as Aaron, Kurt Sutter as Cillian Boyd, Oscar Jaenada as Wilf and others.

Chaos Walking is based on the 2008 novel The Knife of Never Letting Go by Patrick Ness. The screenplay of the film is by Ness and Christopher Ford. Doug Davison, Allison Shearmur, Erwin Stoff and Alison Winter serve as producers. It will be distributed by Lionsgate. Work on the project started in 2011 and faced several issues to finally complete. The movie is expected to release in theatres on January 22, 2021.

