Tom Holland Responds To All The Love His Fans Have Given To 'The Devil All The Time'

The Devil All the Time is a psychological thriller movie that has recently released on Netflix. Directed by Antonio Campos, the movie cast Tom Holland as the lead character. With this movie, the actor has made a sizable shift into a dark, serious, and bleak drama that is going to take him to places he hasn’t gone before in his career. While the audience has praised him a lot for his performance in the movie, Tom Holland has recently responded to all the appreciation coming his way.

Also Read | Tom Holland Starrer 'The Devil All The Time' Premiere Date On Netflix Announced

Tom Holland responds to his fans

By playing a lead in The Devil All the Time, Tom Holland has appeared in an altogether new avatar that he has never been seen in before. While such big changes don’t work for most of the people, Tom Holland has successfully managed to do a convincing job. The movie released on September 16, 2020 and the audience instantly started to praise the actor for his great performance in the movie.

Also Read | Tom Holland Feels Working In 'The Devil All The Time' Is "a Huge Step" For Him

Recently, on September 17, 2020, Tom Holland took to his official Instagram handle in order to respond to his fans for all the love they gave him. Sharing a clip of himself from the movie, the actor captioned the post, “The love and support for our film The Devil All The Time has been incredible. Thank you to everyone that has given it a watch. It’s been a big step for me in my career and I’m so glad to be finally showcasing it with all of you ♥️”.

Also Read | 'The Devil All The Time' New Character Posters Show Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson & Others

About The Devil All the Time

The Devil All the Time is a psychological thriller movie. Antonio Campos, who has also co-written the screenplay with Paulo Campos, has directed the movie. The cast features Tom Holland with his MCU co-star Sebastian Stan, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård, Jason Clarke, Riley Keough, Mia Wasikowska, Eliza Scanlen, Haley Bennett, Pokey LaFarge and Harry Melling who recently appeared in Netflix’s The Old Guard. The movie is officially based on Donal Ray Pollock’s 2011 debut novel of the same name.

Also Read | Tom Holland Rewatches 'Spider-Man Homecoming', Reveals His Favourite Scene

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.