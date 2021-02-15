Tom Holland Explains Why He Loved Filming 'Avengers: Infinity War' Death Scene

Avengers: Infinity War has one of the most popular Thanos’ snap scenes that made many disappear. It included Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man who vanished in the arms of his mentor, Tony Stark / Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr. Now Holland reveals why it is his favourite scene.

Tom Holland loved filming Spider-Man’s 'Avengers: Infinity War' death scene

In a recent interview with Deadline, Tom Holland was asked the line from his movies which is frequently quoted back to him. He mentioned that it was Spider-Man’s “I don’t want to go” dialogue from Avengers: Infinity War. The actor recalled his experience of shooting the scene. He said that it is amazing when people think it’s some "mind-blowing piece of improv" because Peter Parker just says the same line five times in a row. Holland stated that people make out like it’s this "beautifully eloquent" sentence. But he looks back on that scene so fondly.

Tom Holland stated that they had "so much fun" on those sets, but when they got into the emotion of that moment, they "really dived" into it. He asserted that people tell him they imagine that scene must have been "horrendous" to shoot, but he looks back on it with nothing but happiness. The actor noted that it was amazing and he loved it. He said that he got to hug Robert Downey Jr., around 60 times and cry on his shoulder, so what's not to love about it.

Spider-Man's Avengers Infinity War death scene made many viewers emotional. The character was just made an Avengers by Tony Stark as he joins him to fight Thanos. As the mad Titan snaps, Peter Parker falls in Tony's arms before disappearing. The young Avenger begs for his life and Iron Man thinks his death is on him. But as sad Spider-Man death scene was, his reunion with Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame was cherished by the viewers. It was before they knew that it would be their last scene together as Iron Man sacrifices his life to defeat Thanos.

