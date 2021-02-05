Tom Holland Calls 'Spider-Man 3' The "most Ambitious" Standalone Superhero Movie Ever

Spider-Man 3 cast has Tom Holland as he reprises the role of Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film has caught much attention due to its casting rumours and inclusion of the multiverse. Now, Holland has hyped the fans again by his comment on the movie.

Also Read | Tom Holland Details Spider-Man Audition; Recalls Breaking Computer When He Got The Part

Tom Holland says Spider-Man 3 is the “most ambitious” solo superhero movie

In a recent interview with Variety, Tom Holland was asked to give a few insights about Spider-Man 3 which he refused to. However, he described it as the “most ambitious standalone superhero movie” ever made. The actor mentioned that he sat down, read the script, saw what the makers are trying to do, and they are succeeding in it, which is “really impressive” for him. He stated that he has “never seen” a solo superhero film quite like the untitled third Spider-Man movie in the MCU.

Holland admitted that he is lucky to be the web-slinger in it. He revealed that they have a lot more shooting to do. The actor mentioned that they started before Christmas 2020 and shot for seven weeks. They stopped for the Christmas break, and now they are starting again. He noted that he is just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it.

Also Read | 'Spider-Man 3' New Set Photo Shows Zendaya As A Shopkeeper With Tom Holland; See Inside

Also Read | Kevin Feige Addresses 'Spider-Man 3' Casting And Multiverse Rumours

Spider-Man 3 cast brings back Zendaya as MJ, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and Tony Revolori as Eugene "Flash" Thompson. Benedict Cumberbatch will also appear as Doctor Strange, along with Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina as Max Dillion / Elector and Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus, respectively. There are rumours that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could also make a comeback playing their version of the web-slinger, with Kirsten Dust and Emma Stone. However, no confirmation has been made yet.

The movie is directed by Jon Watts, who helmed the previous two installments, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The ending of the latter project left fans with the question of how will Peter Parker maintain his secret identity now. Spider-Man 3 plot might show multiverse for the first time in the MCU. The film is currently to release on December 17, 2021.

Also Read | Tom Holland Rocks Face Mask As He Slides Back Into Spider-Man Suit; Netizens Are Amused

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.