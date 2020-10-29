Tom Holland Gets 'Spider-Man 3' Script In Hand, Says "won't Spill Anything This Time"

The news that Tom Holland has come down in Atlanta to begin filming Spider-Man 3 has just come up. The actor has now revealed to his social media followers that he’s got the script of the Untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel too, although he’s refusing to spoil anything this time around. Although Tom Holland is known for accidentally leaking information about plot points of Marvel movies, he says he won't spoil anything this time. Spider-Man 3 recently started with its production in Atlanta and now that Holland has seemingly finished filming Sony’s Uncharted, he’s ready to jump back into his role of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker.

There’s been plenty of supposition about the film after recent rumours suggested both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will return to play alternate versions of the hero from different universes. Tom Holland disclosed on social media that he had arrived in Atlanta to start filming Spider-Man 3 and he’s been sent an iPad with the script of the film on it. The star explained that he’s not going to tell fans anything about it because he had learned his lesson after the previous occasions where he’s discussed minor spoilers in interviews and on social media.

Look at Tom Holland briefly discussing Spider-Man 3 in video below -

Spider-Man 3 is set to collaborate Holland with director Jon Watts and his Homecoming and Far From Home co-stars Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). The movie will also see Tom teaming up with his Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame co-star Benedict Cumberbatch, with Doctor Strange following in the footsteps of Iron Man and Nick Fury in the superhero coach role, while Jamie Foxx is set to play the villain Electro – a role he previously portrayed opposite Andrew Garfield’s web-slinger in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Spider-Man 3 is currently expected to swing into cinemas on December 17, 2021. What do you make of the news? Are you excited to watch Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3? Where do you think the third movie will discover Peter Parker?

