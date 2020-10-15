'Spider-Man 3' Commences Filming; News Update Shared With Tom Holland's GIF

Marvel Cinematic Universe will soon be presenting another chapter of the Spider-Man and updates about it has sent fans into a frenzy. Recently, it was revealed on social media that Spider-Man 3 has begun filming and fans will get to see Tom Rolland explore more madness in the cinematic universe. This film is likely to see many actors joining the lead actor in the upcoming film.

Tom Holland led 'Spider-Man 3' begins shooting

Jeremy Conrad, the Marvel Cinematic Universe insider unveiled the news about the commencement of the film’s shooting. Interestingly, he posted a GIF in which Tom Holland was seen taking off his mask from his face and exposing his face wearing the Spider-Man suit. Check out the tweet below.

Jeremy Conrad's tweet revealing the news

Spider-Man 3 has begun filming! pic.twitter.com/EFjLXi2Bph — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) October 14, 2020

Fans react to the Spider-Man 3 update

The news went viral on social media and fans of the film series started reacting to the news update. A number of people inundated the post with their comments about how eagerly they are waiting for the movie to release. Several other fans revealed that they are very excited that the shooting of the film has begun.

Yay! — Steven Kunishima (@StevenKunishima) October 15, 2020

Reportedly, the shooting of the film was halted due to the ongoing novel coronavirus and lockdown. A number of people commented on the post and wrote in the comments that they want more updates regarding the same. Several other fans demanded to see more pictures from the sets of the film. Check out some of the user comments below.

I’m excited for this movie I HAVE HIGH HOPES 🙈 buttttt like I’m always excited for every marvel movie lmaooo — Nicole Cailles (@xcainic) October 15, 2020

BRING ME PICTURES OF THE SPIDER-MEN!! pic.twitter.com/QuTXMpOUll — Tyler Oravec | BLM (@tyleroravec_18) October 14, 2020

YAYAYYAYAYAY — UnrealSushi (@unrealsushi) October 14, 2020

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to return in Spider-Man 3?

There have been ongoing speculations that suggest that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are also signed for Tom Holland led Spider-Man 3. Both Maguire and Garfield have been in the Spider-Man movies in the past, but neither of the films was an MCU film. A report in FandomWire reveals that Tobey and Andrew have been signed on to reprise their versions of Spider-Man in the third and upcoming MCU Spider-Man. These speculations have not been addressed by either Disney or Marvel Studios, however, fans have been sharing fan arts of the possible collaboration.

[Image source: Spider-Man official Instagram]

