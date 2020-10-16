Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield's Casting Rumours For 'Spider-Man 3' Denied By Sony

Rumour mill is heating up with the news of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield joining Tom Holland for Spider-Man 3. It was recently reported that the two former web-slingers have already signed on to appear on the third solo Spider-Man movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the news is now denied by Sony Pictures.

Also Read | Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire Reportedly Signed For Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 3'?

No Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man 3 yet

ET Canada recently reached out to Sony Pictures to get clarification on whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be seen in the upcoming Spider-Man film. The studio owns the movie rights to the Marvel Comics character. A representative for Sony Picture said that those rumours about the former spidermans' casting are not confirmed.

The spokesperson of the company debunked the rumours that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have signed on for Spider-Man 3. However, the statement does not deny the casting buzz. The actors could still possibly make a cameo appearance but are not on board with the project just yet.

Also Read | Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange To Be Part Of 'Spider-Man 3' Starring Tom Holland?

Peter Parker / Spider-Man was brought to screen for the first time by Tobey Maguire. He debuted as the Marvel comics character in 2002 with Spider-Man. Maguire went on to play the role in two more films, Spider-Man 2 and 3. The trilogy was directed by Sam Raimi and received immense appreciations from the audiences.

Andrew Garfield made his first appearance as Peter Parker in 2012 in The Amazing Spider-Man. He reprised the character in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which also feature Jamie Foxx as Electro. Another movie was said to be in works, but due to low expectations, it was cancelled.

Also Read | Tom Holland Starrer 'Spider-Man 3' Shifted To December 2021 By Sony

Also Read | Tom Holland Grabbing MCU Spider-Man Role Was Tough For Asa Butterfield; Know Why

The news about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield being a part of Spider-Man 3 cast caught fire over a few weeks. It was after Benedict Cumberbatch joined the project as Doctor Strange, followed by Jamie Foxx’s return as Electro. Theories started to flow that Electro would entire Tom Holland’s Peter Parker world through multiverse and Maguire and Garfield would help Holland stop the evil character. It would have marked the beginning of Spider-Verse in the MCU.

The confirmed Spider-Man 3 cast includes Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei and Tony Revolori reprising their characters from the previous two films. Jon Watts is also returning as the director with Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers as the writers. The movie has reportedly begun filming in New York City under “Serenity Now” as the working title. Spider-Man 3 will be swinging in theatres on December 17, 2021.

Promo Image Source: Stills from Spider-Man movies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.