Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire Reportedly Signed For Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 3'?

Spider-Man 3 starring Tom Holland is becoming one of the most anticipated upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). A few days ago it was revealed that Benedict Cumberbatch will be making an appearance as Doctor Strange in the movie. Now the latest rumour suggests that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are also signed for the project.

Also Read | Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange To Be Part Of 'Spider-Man 3' Starring Tom Holland?

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield joins 'Spider-Man 3'?

According to the latest report from FandomWire, a source close to Sony has confirmed that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have signed on to reprise their versions of Spider-Man in the untitled third Spider-Man film in the MCU. Previously, Jamie Foxx was announced to make a comeback as Electro. It is speculated that Maguire and Garfield will join forces with Tom Holland to stop the villain.

Other Spider-Man nemeses from alternate dimensions, possibility from Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s world, could also be seen in Spider-Man 3. It will set up the Spider-Verse, which also includes Tom Hardy as Venom. However, no official confirmation has been made yet from either Disney or Marvel Studios.

Also Read | Jamie Foxx’s Electro To Return In Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3?

Peter Parker / Spider-Man was brought to screen for the first time by Tobey Maguire. He debuted as the Marvel comics character in 2002 with Spider-Man. Maguire went on to play the role in two more films, Spider-Man 2 and 3. The trilogy was directed by Sam Raimi and received immense appreciations from the audiences.

Andrew Garfield made his first appearance as Peter Parker in 2012 in The Amazing Spider-Man. He reprised the character in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which also feature Jamie Foxx as Electro. Another movie was said to be in works, but due to low expectations, it was cancelled.

Tom Holland debuted as the web-slinger in Captain America: Civil War (2016), also marking the character’s MCU debut. His first solo appearance came in 2017 with Spider-Man: Homecoming. The actor went on to portray the role in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Holland becomes the only person to play Peter Parker five times on the silver screen.

Also Read | Tom Holland Rewatches 'Spider-Man Homecoming', Reveals His Favourite Scene

Also Read | Tom Holland Starrer 'Spider-Man 3' Shifted To December 2021 By Sony

Spider-Man 3 cast also includes Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei and Tony Revolori reprising their characters from the previous two films. Jon Watts is also returning as the director with Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers as the writers. It is said that Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange will help and mentor Tom Holland to deal with the multiverse problem, which leads to bringing Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Jamie Foxx in the MCU. Spider-Man is currently scheduled to release on December 17, 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.