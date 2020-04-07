Tom Holland’s Noble Gesture Towards A Homeless Man Is Truly Endearing; Read Details

Spiderman actor Tom Holland is winning hearts after his recent encounter with a homeless man. According to media sources, Tom Holland recently went for shopping wherein he needed a pound to free a trolley which he went on to borrow from a homeless man. Tom Holland's gesture further towards the man is also truly heart-touching.

Tom Holland's recent act of kindness is winning hearts

After Tom Holland was done shopping, he gave the homeless person a hundred pounds and also returned the pound which he had borrowed from him. A woman and her daughter who were on the same vicinity witnessed the entire scene and also went on to talk to the beggar out of curiosity. Reportedly, the beggar told them that a man who looked a lot like the actor from Spiderman took money from him.

While he was talking to them, Tom Holland came and returned him his pound. This beautiful gesture of Tom Holland truly deserves to be lauded in these stressful times. Many are also hailing him as the 'real-life superhero' after this gesture of Tom Holland.

On the personal front

On the personal front, Tom Holland has split with Olivia Bolton and is reportedly single again. The former couple sparked romance rumours when pictures from their romantic getaway in London started doing rounds on social media. According to media sources, the couple has been close since they were children and after dating for some time, decided to part ways.

However, the couple still shares a close bond and are great friends. Tom also rubbished the rumours of him dating Zendaya recently. Tom Holland is currently gearing up for the third instalment of Marvel's Spiderman franchise which will also star Zendaya in a pivotal role.

