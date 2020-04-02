The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Tom Holland Is Unable To Get Out Of His Spiderman Avatar; Wears A T-shirt Doing Handstand

Hollywood News

In a video gone viral, Tom Holland is seen still stuck in his Spiderman avatar. He puts on a t-shirt while performing a handstand. Read on to know more.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
tom holland

After starring as the Marvel hero Spiderman on screen, Tom Holland seems unable to get out of character. In a recent video posted on his social media handle, he seems to be testing whether his spidey-skills are still working. Tom tried to put on a T-shirt while doing a handstand on his Instagram story that has now gone viral. 

Tom Holland tests his spidey skills

Recently on his Instagram story, Marvel's Spiderman, Tom Holland seems to be putting his spidey skills to test. In a series of videos, he tried to put on his T-shirt while doing a handstand. Not to mention, fans also got a glimpse of his toned abs while the actor shared his fitness routine. 

tom holland's videos spiderman tom holland news

Also Read: Tom Holland Joins Justin Bieber In An Live Instagram Video; Take A Look At It Here

tom holland's videos spiderman tom holland news

Also Read: 'Spider-Man 3' Will Be Absolutely Insane: Tom Holland

tom holland's videos spiderman tom holland news

Also Read: Tom Holland Claims To Know 'everything About Spider-Man 3' & This Time He 'won't Spoil It'

tom holland's videos spiderman tom holland news

Also Read: Tom Holland Addresses The Viral 'Back To The Future' Fake Clip And A Potential Remake

This video of Tom Holland seems to be a part of the many ongoing challenges that people are taking up to pass time while in quarantine. Apparently, Tom was challenged to it by one of his friends. Meanwhile, Tom himself tagged Jake Gynelhall, Harison Osterfield and Ryan Reynolds for the challenge to keep the trend going. 

Also Read: Tom Holland Posts A Picture With 'big Bro' Chris Pratt Ahead Of 'Onward' Release

For more news on Tom Holland, he is currently gearing up for the third installment of Marvel's Spiderman franchise. The shooting is supposed to begin in July in Atlanta as revealed by Holland himself in an interview with an international daily. He does not reveal much about the plot, although adding that Zendaya will surely be in it while the relationship between MJ and Peter is still in question. Marvel's Spiderman 3 is slated to hit the theatres in July 2021. 

Also Read: Selena Gomez Poses With Robert Downey Jr And Tom Holland At 'Dolittle' Premiere, See Pics

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
UNITE AND FIGHT CORONA: PM MODI
Air India
AIR INDIA SIGNS CONTRACT
pregnancy
WATCH: PREGNANCY Q&AS
Prakash
JAVADEKAR SLAMS SONIA FOR CRITICISM
COVID-19
'9000 MARKAZ CONTACTS TRACED'
Netizens
FANS EXCITED FOR KOHLI-KP TALK