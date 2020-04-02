Tom Holland Is Unable To Get Out Of His Spiderman Avatar; Wears A T-shirt Doing Handstand

After starring as the Marvel hero Spiderman on screen, Tom Holland seems unable to get out of character. In a recent video posted on his social media handle, he seems to be testing whether his spidey-skills are still working. Tom tried to put on a T-shirt while doing a handstand on his Instagram story that has now gone viral.

Tom Holland tests his spidey skills

Recently on his Instagram story, Marvel's Spiderman, Tom Holland seems to be putting his spidey skills to test. In a series of videos, he tried to put on his T-shirt while doing a handstand. Not to mention, fans also got a glimpse of his toned abs while the actor shared his fitness routine.

i give you: this. on loop pic.twitter.com/gzHGLZ40XH — val ☻ (@thollandaf) April 1, 2020

This video of Tom Holland seems to be a part of the many ongoing challenges that people are taking up to pass time while in quarantine. Apparently, Tom was challenged to it by one of his friends. Meanwhile, Tom himself tagged Jake Gynelhall, Harison Osterfield and Ryan Reynolds for the challenge to keep the trend going.

For more news on Tom Holland, he is currently gearing up for the third installment of Marvel's Spiderman franchise. The shooting is supposed to begin in July in Atlanta as revealed by Holland himself in an interview with an international daily. He does not reveal much about the plot, although adding that Zendaya will surely be in it while the relationship between MJ and Peter is still in question. Marvel's Spiderman 3 is slated to hit the theatres in July 2021.

