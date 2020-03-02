Tom Holland Claims To Know 'everything About Spider-Man 3' & This Time He 'won't Spoil It'

Tom Holland is known to be one of the weakest links in the Marvel cinematic universe due to his habit of accidentally giving out spoilers for future films. The actor on various occasions has revealed key plot points from Avengers films and has even gone on to spoil his own Spider-Man films. But, looks like Tom has learned the art of not giving out spoilers.

Tom Holland knows everything about the MCU Spider-Man 3 movie

Tom has evidently earned a notorious respect for spoiling films. The actor was speaking at the premiere of his new animated film Onward when he was asked if he knows any details about the Spider-Man 3 movie. Tom Holland ended up revealing that he knows everything about the Spider-Man 3 movie since he had a big pitch meeting with the executives of Sony and Marvel. However, Tom was also adamant about not spoiling any part of the film. Tom Holland revealed that he has now done over a thousand interviews and knows how to not spoil any part of an upcoming film.

As per reports, the upcoming Spider-Man 3 film will be a direct continuation of the cliffhanger Spider-Man: Far From Home. It was also reported that the production for Spider-Man 3 will be taking place in summer 2020 and will hit the screens in July 2021. The film's working title was earlier revealed to be Serenity Now, no other information about the film has been officially released. The film is rumoured to revolve around Tom Holland's Spider-Man being on the run from legal authorities after his identity is revealed to the public.

