Tom Holland Talks About Calling Robert Downey Jr. & His Special 'Spider-Gin'; See Video

The whole world is still fighting deadly Coronavirus. Several countries are in a complete lockdown and people have been advised to follow social distancing. During the lockdown, celebrities are seen getting involved in interviews through video conferencing and social media. A lot of celebrities are taking this time off to interact with their fans on social media.

Recently, Hollywood actor Tom Holland made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! through video chat. During their conversation, Tom Holland went on to open up about many things that he is up to during the lockdown.

The Spider-Man actor was at his home in London. He was accompanied by his three friends who provided a laugh track on the background. He was asked about how he was getting along with his housemates as they have been together in lockdown for a month.

Tom Holland jokingly replied to it that there has been a lot of ‘getting drunk’ moments. He also revealed that the Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds sent him a case of ‘Spider-Gin’. He then went to say that he considers himself to be lucky as he is living in a house with a nice outdoor place. He also said that he is doing fine during the current lockdown.

See the video here

A special #SpiderMan surprise for my son Billy on his third birthday... THANK YOU @TomHolland1996! pic.twitter.com/KOgL4myZjg — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 22, 2020

During their conversation, he was also asked about how he is keeping up with his co-stars. Tom then revealed that the video called Robert Downey Jr. However, the Iron Man star was in a bath when Tom Holland video called him. At the end of their chat, Jimmy Kimmel requested Tom Holland to say hello to his son Billy as it was his third birthday. Tom Holland, in a sweet gesture, then wished Jimmy Kimmel’s son by speaking to him in character as Peter Parker.

