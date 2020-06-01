Tom Holland's Birthday: Here Are Times When He Spoiled 'Avengers' For Fans

Tom Holland is one of the most famous actors among the Marvel stars. He has spoiled several films and just because he ended up spilling beans about the movies in Marvel's Avengers franchise. Due to this, directors Joe and Anthony Russo had ensured that the actor didn’t get to read the script for Avengers: Endgame as he would not spoil the film for everyone. Tom Holland's birthday is nearing and here’s a list of all the times he’s revealed major Marvel spoilers for his fans.

Tom Holland's birthday: Times he revealed MCU movie details

Homecoming spoiler

One of the first spoilers, Tom Holland gave was in 2016 when he made his debut as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. Tom Holland was in a Q&A session when he was asked did Billy Elliot prepare him for his role as the superhero. He also added on how he did his own stunts. He expressed how there were a few things he could not do. He further added that for one of his scene, his stunt double was tangled on a helicopter and then was dunked in a lake. Tom thought that he had released it was a key scene in the film and should have kept quiet.

Read Also | Tom Holland Gets Surprise Visit From Will Smith Imposter From 'Spies In Disguise'

The next Spider-Man movies

The second instance of Tom Holland spoiling the films was during the press tour for Spider-Man: Homecoming. He was asked if he will be seen in as Spider-Man in futures movies which was not confirmed by the studios yet. Tom said “Yes... There is still a lot of room for Peter Parker — and Spider-Man especially — to grow in the next two movies". Tom Holland realised that he’d confirmed a movie that Marvel hadn’t even announced yet.

Read Also | Tom Holland Shares Video Of Him Snowboarding & Jake Gyllenhaal Has A Hilarious Reply; See

Fake scripts

After this, during his appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel’s show, the cast was seen discussing the fake scripts that they’re often given to the cast members. Tom Holland expressed a story form the reading days that featured Spider-Man in space which he thought was fake. But as we all saw in the film it turned out to be real. The main problem caused here was no one know that Spider-Man would be going to space at early in Avengers: Infinity War.

Read Also | Tom Holland As Hawkeye In 'What If'?: Fans Debate After Spiderman Is Spotted With A Quiver

The screening fiasco

The next slip happened at another public event. It was during the screening of the film Infinity War when Tom was on the stage and had yelled “I’m alive!” which started the speculations that his character would have been killed off in the film. This became a problem as Holland had thought that the crowd had seen the movie but it was the other way around as they were going in to see the movie.

Read Also | Why Was Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Replaced By Tom Holland's Spidey? Read

Benedict Cumberbatch babysits Tom Holland

Another big slip Tom did was for his film Avengers: Endgame. It was a running joke that Marvel had paired Tom with Benedict Cumberbatch for interviews so that Cumberbatch could babysit him and not give out anything crucial. Benedict has great experience as an actor as well as in interviews and has not had any slip of the tongue as Holland.

Benedict was often seen putting his hand on Holland’s mouth to stop him from revealing details. But in one interview Holland managed to reveal something. Tom talked about Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange said: “He has to talk about so much Quantum Realm stuff”. Before he could say any more Cumberbatch interrupted and said, “Stuff, just stuff.”

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.