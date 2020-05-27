Tom Holland Gets Surprise Visit From Will Smith Imposter From 'Spies In Disguise'

Hollywood actor Tom Holland has been spending his time at home due to the global coronavirus pandemic, like almost all celebs. The Spiderman: Homecoming actor took to his Instagram story and revealed that he had a surprise visitor visit him at home. In the video, he also mentioned that the surprise visitor was a Will Smith from Spies in Disguise imposter. Check out the video shot in Tom Holland’s home.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland Shares Video Of Him Snowboarding & Jake Gyllenhaal Has A Hilarious Reply; See

A surprise visitor at Tom Holland's home

Tom Holland trying to get a pigeon out of his house is my quarantine content and I love it pic.twitter.com/f945YxCaAK — Aniq ⎊ (@RaniqDesigns) May 25, 2020

In the video, Tom Holland shows a pigeon who is casually handing out in his living room. The pigeon sat near the door and is looking around while Tom Holland films the bird. In the video, Tom Holland can be heard saying, “It’s always fun when my pal, Will Smith comes to hand out in the living room.” Tom Holland is heard referring to the movie that they did together named Spies in Disguise.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland As Hawkeye In 'What If'?: Fans Debate After Spiderman Is Spotted With A Quiver

In the video, Tom Holland ushers the pigeon with a white coloured towel and leads him towards the window. Tom Holland is seen saying words of encouragement to the bird as it walks in front of the actor. Tom Holland constantly mutters ‘good work’, ‘good form’ and some other words of encouragement as the pigeon makes his way out.

Towards the end of the video, the pigeon flies straight into the window and Tom Holland seems started by the bird. As the pigeon continues walking he tells the pigeon that he is close to the exit. He even guides the bird and asks him to ‘be free’ at the end of the video.

Fans of the actor couldn’t get enough of the video. Many of them stated that the video content is ‘wholesome’ and that they loved the video. Some even drew parallels between Tom Holland and Spiderman saying that the actor saved the bird just like ‘friendly neighborhood Spiderman’ would have. Fans were also quick to catch the Spies in Disguise reference calling it a ‘promotional video’ for Tom Holland’s animated film.

ALSO READ: Why Was Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Replaced By Tom Holland's Spidey? Read

About Spies in Disguise

The film Spies in Disguise stars Tom Holland and Will Smith in pivotal roles. In the movie Spies in Disguise, Tom Holland plays the role of an officer who learns how to transform people into pigeons. The movie revolves around Will Smith’s character Lance, who transforms into a pigeon to save the world. He relies on Tom Holland’s character Walter to complete his mission.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland Turns Spider-Man For Jimmy Kimmel’s Son On His Birthday; Watch Video Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.