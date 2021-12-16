As the fans from India as well as from all over the world eagerly await the release of Tom Holland and Zendaya's much-awaited film, Spider-Man No Way Home, Holland opened up about how much he loved Avengers Endgame and compared its scope with his latest film. As Spider-Man No Way Home movie will bring together multiple universes together, Holland revealed how no one could ever dream that Sony and Marvel would come together for this franchise.

In a recent interview with CinePOP, Tom Holland talked about how he feels Spider-Man No Way Home is bigger than Avengers Endgame at least in terms of its scope and added that it is due to the cinematic history of both the films.

Holland suggested that while Avengers Endgame was a masterpiece and he felt incredible to be a part of it but the Spider-Man movie is 20 years of work with three different universes.

He further expressed his excitement to have Doc Ock, Green Goblin, the Lizard, Sandman and other characters back in the movie and added how mind-blowing it was.

"I think the movie's bigger than Endgame. Because of the cinematic history which it holds. Endgame is a masterpiece. I love Endgame and to be a part of it was incredible, this culmination of 10 years of work that was all leading to this moment. But this Spider-Man movie is 20 years of work. It's three different universes. No one could have ever dreamt that Sony and Marvel and Marvel would be able to bring them all together. You know, Doc Ock, Green Goblin, the Lizard, Sandman, they're all back and they're in one movie and it's amazing. It's mind-blowing," he told CinePOP.

Stating further, the actor also talked about how the friendly neighbourhood hero's identity will be revealed for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. He further teased that Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

Spider-Man No Way Home cast, release date & more

The movie has been slated for a theatrical release in India on 16 December and in the United States on 17 December, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. As the movie was premiered at multiple places all over the world, it has been receiving amazing reviews from the audience and critics. The popular cast of the movie includes actors namely Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Stephen Strange, Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Marisa Tomei as May Parker and many others.

Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie