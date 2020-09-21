Tombstone Filming Location; Here Are All The Locations Where The Movie Was Shot

Released in the year 1993, directed by George P Cosmatos, the film Tombstone is an American Western film. The film was loosely based on events in Tombstone, Arizona, including the Gunfight at the O.K Corral and the Earp Vendetta Ride. The film starred Kurt Russell, Val Kimer, Sam Elliot and Bill Paxton. Tombstone was a financially successful film which grossed â‚¹56.5 million at the box office. The film became a cult class film ever since. Tombstone is a Western movie, set in the Old Western town of Tombstone. The shooting was carried out in a dessert-like region. Take a look at where the movie Tombstone was shot.

Tombstone movie locations

Arizona

According to IMDb, the filming of the Tombstone movie was largely carried out in the state of Arizona. At Arizona, the film’s shooting was mainly carried out in the Old Tuscon Studios in mescal. Apart from Old Tucson Studios, the film was also shot in Babocomarri Ranch and Empire Ranch in Sonoita. The shooting for Tombstone was also carried out in Texas Canyon, Little Dragoon Mountains, Skeleton Canyon, Elgin Sonoran Desert, Las Cienegas National Conservation Area, Las Cienegas National Conservation Area, Patagonia, Whetstone Mountains, Tucson Mountains, Dragoon Mountains, Fort Crittenden, Turkey Creek, Mt. Lemmon, Harshaw, St. David, Sierrita Mountains, and Benson. The entire film was shot between May 17, 1993, to August 28, 1993.

Some scenes from the film were shot on actual locations. When the Earps first enter Tombstone, a grave marker can be seen in the cemetery that reads, ‘Here lies Lester Moore, Four slugs from a 44, No Les No More.’ In Arizona, there is a real tombstone that has that epitaph. Two locations were clubbed together to make the town of Tombstone, Arizona to look bigger. Towards the end of the film Tombstone, a lot of snow can be seen. George P. Cosmatos admits that the snow in the ending was a contrast to all the desert seen in the film.

