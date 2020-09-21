What Is Scary Music In 'Ratched' On Netflix? Where Is It Adapted From?

Netflix’s Ratched is based on a character with the same name from a 1962 novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. The entire series starring Sarah Paulson, not only plays up bold significant colours of red and green but also relies on intense music throughout the show. Some music sounds from Netflix’s Ratched sounded similar, and left fans wondering where they had heard it before.

What is scary music in 'Ratched' on Netflix?

Developed by Ryan Murphy, Ratched took music inspiration from the classic film Cape Fear. Throughout the entire season, viewers heard similar kind-of music, that they had earlier heard in Cape Fear and its remake. The music from the original Cape Fear was composed by Bernard Herrmann for the 1962 film. The remake of Cape Fear, which released in 1991 was directed by Martin Scorses. Elmer Bernstein, who composed the music for the remake film took Bernard Herrmann’s original music and adapted it for the new film.

Also Read: Good News: From Anand Mahindra Gifting Tractor To Sand Artist's Creation, Read 5 Stories

Also Read: 'Nurse Ratched' Cast: Who Is New 'Nurse Ratched' In Netflix Series? Know Details

In Sarah Paulson’s Ratched, you can hear inspiration from both the classic movies. Although the music was adapted and reworked on, it still sounded very similar and very intense. The film Cape Fear was based on the novel The Executioners, a psychological thriller. The classic film follows the story of a convicted rapist seeking revenge against the man who put him away. The storyline of Cape Fear is somewhat similar to Edmund Tolleson’s Ratched.

Also Read: Sarah Paulson's 'Ratched' Trailer Is Spooky, Shows 'there Are Rights And Wrongs'; Watch

In Netflix’s Ratched, Sarah Paulson portrayed the character of Nurse Mildred Ratched. Finn Wittrock is seen as a murderer Edmund Tolleson. Cynthia Nixon and Jon Jon Briones were seen as Ratched’s love interest and the director of Lucia State Hospital respectively. Ratched is a suspense drama series which follows the story of an asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. As the nurse arrives in North California, to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital, she witnesses new experiments taking place on the human mind. At first, she portrays herself as a dedicated nurse who takes care of her patients, but soon the wheels start turning as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it.

Also Read: Where Was 'Netflix's Ratched' Filmed? Is Lucia A Real Town? Read Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.