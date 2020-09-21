Deepika Padukone Never Got Scolded By Teachers In School Due To A Reason; Here's Why

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, known for her acting talent in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Padmaavat, and more, recently featured in Nat Geo’s Mega Icons where she went on to spill the beans on her personal life. During the show, Deepika went on to speak about her school life, her career and the criticisms she’s faced during her career. Among the many, the actor also went on to reveal how she would never get punished in school as she was the daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone.

Talking about the special treatment Deepika received during her school days, the actor revealed that all her teachers would tell her that would have punished her but they are big fans of her father. The actor also said she an extremely tight schedule during her school days. She revealed that she had several commitments as she was a part of the badminton team.

Talking about her routine, the actor said that she used to wake up every morning at 4-5 am, go for physical conditioning, go back home, go to school. She added that as she would finish school, there was no time to chitchat with her friends as she would immediately get home, change, have a snack, go to the badminton court, have dinner. And by the end of the routine, she would be so exhausted that she would go to sleep and do the same thing again.

The Piku actor also revealed that she had no time for late nights, TV or movies. Padukone also revealed that sports taught her one sacrifice, discipline, dedication and determination. However, the actor one travelled to Copenhagen all by herself at 16. She then went on to pursue modelling, and at the age of 17, Deepika reached Mumbai with a desire to make a career in the film industry.

On the work front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s much-acclaimed film Chhapaak. The movie tells the story of the acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The film went on to receive rave reviews from fans and audiences. Now, the actor is waiting for the release of her upcoming film, '83, along with her husband, Ranveer Singh. The film '83, led by Kabir Khan, narrates the story of the 1983 Indian Cricket World Cup Triumph.

