Tommy Lister Passes Away At 62 After Being Diagnosed With COVID-19

Professional wrestler Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister died on December 10, 2020, confirmed his manager Cindy Cowan. He was found dead in his apartment in Marina del Rey, California after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year, reported Variety. The cause of the death has not been released and the officials are still conducting an investigation. The actor was shooting for his movie and had to cancel shooting after he fell ill.

Tommy 'Tiny' Lister dies at the age of 62

Grieving over the loss, Cindy said that he was a wonderful guy with a heart of gold, and everyone loved him. She called her a real gentle giant, and everyone is devastated. She further said that he had a smile as broad as you could imagine and that he is going to be missed by many.

On December 10, 2020, Ice Cube took to his Instagram handle and expressed his grief as he shared his picture. He wrote, “RIP Tiny ‘Deebo’ Lister. America’s favourite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off-camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already”.

Tommy started his career as a pro wrestler. He appeared in HBO’s football series 1st & Ten and in movies such as Beverly Hills Cop II, starring Eddie Murphy and 1989’s No Holds Barred where his character Zeus wrestled Hulk Hogan. He also wrestled him in the World Wrestling Federation in an actual match after the movie’s release.

The actor, who was blind in his right eye, gained recognition for his role in the 1995’s Friday and its sequel which was released five years later. He played Deebo, a felon who was popular for his bullies in the neighbourhood and terrorized his neighbours with intimidation and fear. His popular quote from the movie was ‘Get knocked out like your father used to’. His other appearances in the movies include The Dark Knight, The Players Club, Posse, Zootopia, Little Nicky, Austin Powers in Goldmember, The Fifth Element, Star Trek: Enterprise and many more. He is featured in music videos for French Montana, 50 Cent, Sublime, Ice Cube, Chamillionaire and Young Bleed.

