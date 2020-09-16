Lakers Fan Ice Cube Trolls LA Clippers Following Dramatic Game 7 Collapse Against Nuggets

Lakers fan Ice Cube took to Twitter to mock Doc Rivers' LA Clippers following their monumental collapse against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semi-finals this week. The Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead against the Nuggets and missed out on the opportunity to make it to their first Conference Finals, which would have seen them face the LA Lakers in the "Battle of LA". The Clippers suffered an 89-104 defeat against Michael Malone's side in Game 7 on Tuesday, resulting in another elimination in the NBA Playoffs.

ALSO READ: NBA Fans Marvel At LeBron James' Apartment-like Suite At Disney World Bubble In Florida

Clippers vs Nuggets: Ice Cube trolls Clippers over socially distancing from NBA championship

Following the dramatic elimination for the Clippers in Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets, rapper and LA Lakers fan, Ice Cube, couldn't resist a dig at Doc Rivers' team. The Clippers were tipped as the favourites to make it to their first-ever Conference Finals and set up a crunch battle with local rivals LA Lakers after going 3-1 up in the series against the Nuggets. However, the Clippers then suffered three straight losses, squandering the opportunity to make it to their first Conference Finals.

Same ole Clippers. A 2nd Round Dynasty. 😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/mN8EHjEujk — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 16, 2020

ALSO READ: Why Is Charles Barkley Not In NBA 2K20? Know The Whole Story

LA-born rapper Ice Cube joined several other Lakers fans on Twitter in trolling the Clippers for their series defeat and eighth humiliating elimination from the playoffs. The 51-year-old tweeted: "Same old Clippers, a 2nd round dynasty" along with a picture of the Clippers logo 'socially distancing' from the NBA Championship. Ice Cube's tweet received over 56,000 likes in less than seven hours. LA Lakers legend and five-time NBA champion Magic Johnson also labelled the Clippers as 'chokers' on Twitter, adding that the Lakers will always have the bragging rights in the city. The Clippers continue their wait for making an appearance in the Conference Finals.

ALSO READ: Indian-American Appointed NBA Basketball Assistant Coach For Memphis Team

Not the result we were looking for.



Hats off to the @nuggets. pic.twitter.com/xumnhLS24H — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) September 16, 2020

Clippers vs Nuggets Game 7 highlights: Clippers choke

The Clippers had, in fact, taken a 56-54 lead following the end of the second quarter but a torrid second period resulted in the Nuggets taking full advantage to win the game 89-104. For the Clippers, Kawhi and Paul George came under heavy criticism given their performances on the night as the duo combined for a mere 24 points, eight assists and 10 rebounds. Kawhi Leonard went 1-for-11 in the second half, including 0-for-4 from 3-point range. Paul George, meanwhile, shot 1-for-7 from the field in the second half of Game 7, registering a mere three points. On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic took Clippers vs Nuggets Game 7 by the scruff of the neck, combining for 56 points, 18 assists and 26 rebounds.

ALSO READ: Morant Unanimous Pick For NBA's All-Rookie Team

Image Credits - LA Clippers Twitter