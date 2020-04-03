'Top Gun: Maverick', 'A Quiet Place II' And 'The SpongeBob Movie' Gets New Release Dates

Several films around the globe have been pushed ahead due to Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Paramount Pictures’ Top Gun: Maverick, A Quiet Place II and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run were among the films which got delayed. Now a new release date of these movies is out. Read to know more.

Top Gun 2, A Quiet Place II and The SpongeBob Movie new release date

Paramount Pictures who is the distributor of Top Gun: Maverick, A Quiet Place and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run has announced a fresh release date of the films. All of the three movies will now release a few months ahead of their initial release and will be out this year, 2020. A Quiet Place II will hit the theatres on this year’s Labour Day weekend. Top Gun: Maverick will release a couple of days before Christmas 2020.

New Release dates

The SpongeBob Movie: The Sponge on the Run – July 31, 2020 (previous May 22, 2020)

A Quiet Place II – September 4, 2020 (previous March 20, 2020)

Top Gun: Maverick - December 23, 2020 (previous June 24, 2020)

Gary's been snailnapped! 💛 this tweet to get an update on SpongeBob and Patrick's adventure to #SaveGary and watch the official trailer for The #SpongeBobMovie: Sponge On The Run. In theatres May 2020. pic.twitter.com/hc2omjBXhO — The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (@SpongeBobMovie) November 14, 2019

The SpongeBob Movie: The Sponge on the Run is a live-action animated comedy film. It is written and directed by Tim Hill. The trailer of the movie got much attention with the news of Keanu Reeves slating to make an appearance in a cameo.

I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. Top Gun: Maverick will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone. — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) April 2, 2020

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to 1986 released Top Gun. It stars Tom Cruise as the lead along with Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Ham and others. The action drama film is helmed by Joseph Kosinski.

Silence is not enough. #AQuietPlace Part II is in theatres March 20. pic.twitter.com/UJ6wP3AQfv — A Quiet Place Part II (@quietplacemovie) February 24, 2020

Directed by John Krasinski, A Quiet Place II is a sequel to A Quiet Place (2018). It stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe with Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. The movie received good reviews after its world premiere on March 8, 2020.

