Top Gun: Maverick Is Paramount’s No.1 All Time Domestic Grossing Film; Surpasses 'Titanic'

Touted to be one of the most highly talked about films of the year, Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick was released theatrically on May 27, 2022. The film serves as a sequel to 1986's Top Gun and received an amazing response from fans. While the fans enjoy the film in theatres, a delightful piece of news recently arrived their way revealing that the movie has surpassed James Cameron’s Titanic to become Paramount’s number one domestic grossing film of all time.

Top Gun: Maverick tops Paramount's all-time domestic grossing movies list

According to Collider, it was recently revealed that Tom Cruise's popular movie Top Gun: Maverick earned $601.9 million at the domestic box office and surpassed Leonardo DeCaprio-starrer Titanic with a total gross of $600.7 million.

Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures opened up about the same and stated that Tom Cruise-starrer was a phenomenal motion picture and stated how they took deep pride in celebrating the tremendous achievement alongside Tom Cruise, their filmmakers and cast, their marketing and distribution teams and all the new and original Top Gun fans.

"Top Gun: Maverick is a phenomenal motion picture, and we take deep pride in celebrating this tremendous achievement alongside Tom Cruise, our filmmakers and cast, our marketing and distribution teams, and, of course, all the new and original Top Gun fans, without whom this wouldn’t have been possible,” said Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures.

Top Gun: Maverick entered the billion-dollar club at the global box office, therefore becoming the second highest-grossing film worldwide since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also the highest-grossing film in Tom Cruise's career. The film won critical acclaim all around the globe with many reviewers quoting it as superior to its first part.

More about Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer with Cruise and Kilmer reprising their roles from the first film. Directed by Joe Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick is written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first movie with the late American film producer, Don Simpson, also produced the sequel with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

Image: Instagram/@tomcruise, @topgunmovie