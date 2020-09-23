'Toy Story 4' Makers Sued Over Resemblance Of Character Duke Caboomt To Evel Knievel

After over a year after Toy Story 4's release, Disney, Pixar and their subsidiaries are being dragged to the court over the newly-introduced character of Duke Carboom, voiced by Keanu Reeves. According to a report by TMZ, a company named K&K Promotions has sued the makers of Toy Story 4 claiming that Duke Carboom's character is a clear rip-off of the renowned motorcycle daredevil, Evel Knievel. Moreover, the company also claims to own all the rights to the American legend's persona and brand.

'Toy Story 4' makers sued over a character's resemblance to Evel Knievel

On September 20, i.e. yesterday, 2019's Disney-Pixar animated film Toy Story 4 was making headlines because of being sued over a character's resemblance to late American stunt performer, Evel Knievel. The character Duke Caboom, who was introduced last year itself in the Toy Story film franchise, is shown to be a Canadian stuntman in the film. The voice for Duke's character in Toy Story 4 was lent by the Canadian superstar Keanu Reeves.

Now, K&K Promotions is taking the makers of the computer-animated comedy-drama film to the court over copyright and trademark issues. Run by late Evel's son Kelly Knievel, K&K owns the trademarks and copyright for the American stunt performer and has thus filed a lawsuit against Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Pictures to ask for compensation for the damages incurred. Kelly has been the President of K&K Promotions for over 22 years now and his Linkedin states that "K&K Promotions is the owner and exclusive holder of rights to the Evel Knievel name, likeness and rights of publicity."

As per the reports by the online portal, Kelly's lawsuit alleges that Duke Caboom's character has been directly lifted from a 1970's toy of Evel Knievel. The suit also accuses the makers of never mentioning the stunt performer's name even once during the promotions of Toy Story 4.

About 'Toy Story 4'

Toy Story 4 is the fourth instalment of the hit Toy Story film franchise and the sequel of 2010's Toy Story 3. The Josh Cooley directorial reprised its lead characters from the first three instalments along with adding new additions to the cast. The film was a blockbuster hit at the box office.

