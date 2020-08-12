Russell Westbrook Shares Moment With Son Holding Toy Story's Woody On Call From NBA Bubble

Russell Westbrook is currently at the NBA bubble with the Houston Rockets. While Westbrook missed multiple games, he turned up on Wednesday to play against the San Antonio Spurs. While at the bubble, Westbrook shared an adorable story on Instagram where he was video calling his son from the bubble.

Westbrook son: Russell Westbrook Instagram story features his son as he holds Toy Story's Woody

In his Instagram story, both he and his son – Noah Russell Westbrook – are holding Toy Story's Woody to the camera. Russell is seen smiling at the camera and added a caption that reads – "Missing my man man" – along with a red heart. Fans found the father-son interaction adorable and took to Twitter to talk about how cute his story was. Westbrook last spoke about his son on his Instagram account on Noah's birthday in May. Players are away from their families for an extended amount of time at the NBA bubble and have spoken about the difficulties they have faced while adjusting to life at Disney.

Westbrook and his wife Nina Earl have three children – twins Skye and Jordan, who was born in 2017, and Noah, who was born in 2018. The 31-year-old star has often spoken about his children and had even changed his schedule to spend more time with them. Westbrook has also spoken about missing something about their life, even though Nina updates him regularly.

In an interview earlier this year, Westbrook had spoken about his children seeing him as a "superhero" because he was a good father and not an impressive NBA player. While being quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Westbrooks often uploaded multiple Instagram stories of their children and spending time together. Noah appears to be a Toy Story fan, as Westbrook has previously uploaded photos of him and Noah dressed as Woody and Buzz Lightyear respectively.

Fans react to Russell Westbrook Instagram story with his son and Woody from Toy Story

ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ the meme that says this is the cutest shit I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/dOGhjZHDZE — Ashley Holcomb (@ashleyxholcomb) August 12, 2020

my heart — Zainab Javed (@zrjaved) August 12, 2020

Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets at the NBA bubble

Westbrook arrived late at the NBA bubble after having contracted COVID-19. While at the bubble, Westbrook missed two games after a right quad contusion. Westbrook returned against the San Antonio Spurs, as James Harden sat out the game. Westbrook is averaging 23.5 points at the bubble.

